Below is a public letter shared about the 2023 Dane County budget by Jeff Weigand, Dane County Board Supervisor representing District 20 which includes Marshall.
September 14 kicked off the most important time of the year for the Dane County Board: We had our first meeting to review and deliberate on the 2023 Dane County Budget.
As many of you are aware, Dane County citizens pay more in property taxes than any other citizens in Wisconsin.
As I sit in meetings and review the proposals that County Executive Joe Parisi’s Departments present, I am fundamentally asking myself, “What is Dane County’s role in our lives?”
What should or shouldn’t Dane County citizens pay for? Should Dane County provide basis services like road construction, public protection and waste removal or should we hold people’s hands from cradle to grave?
With that in mind, I had the opportunity to ask the Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, Janel Heinrich, several questions. One of the questions I asked Director Heinrich was whether or not she thought it was a good use of taxpayer resources to have staff publishing information on Backyard Chickens and telling people “Don’t let chickens in your home, and don’t snuggle or kiss them.”
While my question might sound silly, the problem was that Director Heinrich’s response was yes. She responded by saying that it is Dane County’s role to tell people not to snuggle or kiss chickens.
What do you think? What are you willing to pay for? Should the Dane County Board spend your money on road construction, public protection and waste removal or should we spend resources holding people’s hands from cradle to grave?
The Dane County Board of Supervisors will be meeting several more times over the next month and I would love to hear from you — my email is Weigand.Jeff@countyofdane.com.
Take a look at some of the highlights of the budget proposals and let me know what questions or concerns you have.