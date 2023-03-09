Here’s what’s happening at Deerfield Community Center: March 9 Julie Schwenn Deerfield Community Center Executive Director Madeline Westberg Author email Mar 9, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Registrations currently available (Visit www.dccenter.org to register):Soccer registration for 4K-5th Grade closes this Friday, March 10th.Baseball registration for 3-4th grade is now open through March 17th.Baseball registration for 4K-2nd will be available starting April 3rd.DCC offers free chair yoga on Mondays 10-10:30AM. This program runs every Monday through April 24th. Stop by the DCC to sign up.Summer Camp registration for children entering K-6th grades is open. Early Bird registration ends on April 30th. Hurry! This program fills quickly!Job Opportunities:Summer Sports InternSoccer OfficialsBaseball UmpiresCommunity & Youth Coordinator (full time)After School StaffContact info@dccenter.org for more information.Upcoming Events:March 12th: FREE! Community Dinner at Deerfield High School Cafeteria. 5:30 — 6:30PM. Meal is corned beef & cabbage (and hot dogs). Hosted by Deerfield Chamber of Commerce.FREE! Meal provided by Lake Mills Saint Vincent de Paul at DCC from 11:30 to 1:00PM. Meal includes sandwiches, mac & cheese, beverages & dessert). All are welcome!Bunny Breakfast for dinner will take place on April 7th at DCC. Dinner will be from 3:30-5:30PM, Egg Hunt to follow at 5:30-6PM.Fish Fry To Go at Pickle Tree will take place on April 17th. Pickups will be from 4:30-7, pre-orders required.Josh Fischer Memorial Spaghetti Dinner will be held May 3rd from 5-7PM at DCC.Deerfield Community Spring Garage sale will be May 11th-13th & DCC Vendor Fair (May 12th)Deerfield Days Baseball Tournament will be July 7th-8th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie School Board approves purchase of 250 Newline displays, cuts officer positions DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center SPASD community liaison resigns, says “system seemed to fail” Monroe Street Pizza owner proud to open restaurant in hometown of Waterloo McFarland girls basketball punches ticket to state with win over Union Grove