Registrations currently available (Visit www.dccenter.org to register):
Baseball registration for 4K-2nd will be available starting April 3rd.
DCC offers FREE Chair Yoga on Mondays 10-10:30AM. This program runs every Monday through April 24th. Stop by the DCC to sign up.
Summer Camp registration for children entering K-6th grades is open. Early Bird registration ends on April 30th. Hurry! This program fills quickly!
Job Opportunities:
Summer Sports Intern
Soccer Officials
Baseball Umpires
Community & Youth Coordinator (full time)
After School Staff
Contact info@dccenter.org for more information.
Senior Program:
DCC offers the following programs for seniors:
Tuesdays: Bingo 10AM to Noon, in-person meal to follow. Suggested $5 donation.
Wednesdays: Cribbage 9AM to Noon. Coffee and Pastries provided.
Thursdays: Euchre 10AM to Noon, in-person meal to follow. Suggested $5 donation.
Upcoming Events:
Bunny Breakfast for dinner will take place on April 7th at DCC. Dinner will be from 3:30-5:30PM, Egg Hunt to follow at 5:30-6PM.
Upcoming Community Meals: April 16th & May 21st at the Deerfield High School Cafeteria. 5:30-6:30PM. FREE! All are welcome! April meal will be a Taco Bar hosted by Glacial Drumlin 4-H Club. May meal will be TBD hosted by Girl Scout Troop 8338.
Fish Fry To Go at Pickle Tree will take place on April 17th. Pickups will be from 4:30-7PM, pre- orders required. Visit www.dccenter.org to place your order!
Josh Fischer Memorial Spaghetti Dinner will be held May 3rd from 5-7PM at DCC.
Deerfield Community Spring Garage sale will be May 11th-13th & DCC Vendor Fair (May 12th). Email events@dccenter.org if you are looking to rent out a table at DCC during the vendor fair.
Deerfield Days Baseball Tournament will be July 7th-8th.
