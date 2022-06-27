At the Lodi Fairgrounds, with two weeks to go, volunteers were getting busy around the grounds and starting to feel the deadline getting everything clean and organized for the July 7 opening of the 2022 Lodi Ag Fair.
"It’s just a short couple weeks away," said 21-year-old intern Taylor Baerwolf, as sound of work echoed from one of the barns in the distance. "This year we’re excited to bring it back to our July dates and so this year we have our Ag Education Center grain bin and we are bringing back our butterfly house, but in addition to that, we’re doing something new, a honeybee tent."
Baerwolf explained that last year's Fairest of the Fair, Shannon Lamb, of Dane, was this year's Wisconsin Honey Queen and organizers thought they might be able to get Lamb to appear and talk about how the process works from flower, to bee, to apiary, to store shelves to desserts and tea cups.
"That is going to be next to the butterfly tent," said Baerwolf, "a new fun thing to see, as well as all of the exhibits, youth projects and open projects that we have."
Other events between July 7 and July 10 include live music, the truck and tractor pull, the celebrity pie auction, demolition derby, and new this year, a cornhole tournament.
This year the City of Lodi is celebrating its 150th anniversary, but the Lodi Ag Fair has already blown that mark now in its 156th year.