Anyone interested in historic homes in the Waterloo Area are welcome to join us on Saturday, December 3, 11 A.M. to 2 P.M at the Venue @ River’s Edge aka Community Building on S. Monroe St. Parking available across from the building. All are welcome!! The Waterloo Area Historical Society is an all volunteer group of people preserving, collecting and displaying, and researching the Area’s history. We help people research their ancestors and share Waterloo’s past with all. We do accept donations.
If anyone is interested in the renovation of the 1926 Community Hall aka Community Building short tours will be given. You will be amazed at the “make over” and fresh look but still retaining the original design from 1926 and spirit of community “movers and shakers” of early years.
After a short business meeting, the program will highlight two historic houses in the area. There also will be information on how to find information on an historic house. Or any house.
Refreshments will be served. The first one will be the Henry Harrison Hyer house. Henry H. Hyer was related to Nathanial Hyer who discovered Aztalan. The second house is the “House of Seven Gables.” This house was the residence of Adelaide Hiebel, noted calendar artist from 1911-1954. Some of her artistic work will be for sale.
Researching takes time and energy, and money. Researching at Court Houses, local newspapers, microfilm, City Office, or library all have tax records related to property, and may charge. Or one can hire a researcher from the State Historical Society who does consulting research for you.
The legacy of a house, who built it, style, who lived in it first, or why is it historic? All merge together to tell a story of a house and “home” that holds memories of the past….and those memories last a lifetime.