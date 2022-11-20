Anyone interested in historic homes in the Waterloo Area are welcome to join us on Saturday, December 3, 11 A.M. to 2 P.M at the Venue @ River’s Edge aka Community Building on S. Monroe St. Parking available across from the building. All are welcome!! The Waterloo Area Historical Society is an all volunteer group of people preserving, collecting and displaying, and researching the Area’s history. We help people research their ancestors and share Waterloo’s past with all. We do accept donations.

If anyone is interested in the renovation of the 1926 Community Hall aka Community Building short tours will be given. You will be amazed at the “make over” and fresh look but still retaining the original design from 1926 and spirit of community “movers and shakers” of early years.