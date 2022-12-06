In the months prior to the collapse of the Milton House Goodrich Block in April 1948, the fledgling Milton Historical Society was in negotiations to purchase the Milton House property with the intention of converting the hexagon inn and five blocks into a museum.
The night before the collapse, in fact, society members met with representatives of the Goodrich family and formally agreed on the transaction.
The Milton Historical Society traces its roots to a village Centennial Committee charged in 1938 with organizing a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the community. Part of that celebration was the first Pioneer Dinner in March at the Seventh Day Baptist Church. The Pioneer Dinner is still celebrated each March by the Milton Historical Society and serves as the group’s annual meeting.
At that first Pioneer Dinner, William O. Whitford, who chaired the Centennial Committee, outlined a plan to use the log cabin behind the Milton House as a museum and to organize a historical society to maintain the museum. William Oliver Whitford was the grandson of William C. Whitford, who became president of Milton Academy in 1858. Under the guidance of the elder Whitford, the academy was chartered as a college in 1867 and Whitford served as the school’s president through the time of his death in 1902.
According to 1976’s “Bicentennial History of Milton,” many interested persons, young and old, met on June 29,1938 to “repair the old well curb and erect a sweep, whitewash and clean the cabin inside, clean out the underground tunnel … and erect a fence around the grounds.”
The cabin was opened as a museum on July 4, 1938 under the auspices of the newly-formed Milton Historical Society. Rev. Carroll L. Hill obtained a list of charter members who paid annual dues of $1 each to be used for cabin improvements. The society functioned only briefly and in 1947 the past presidents’ group of the Women’s Village Improvement Club sponsored a movement for the revival of the Milton Historical Society. In October 1947, the society had its first annual meeting with President Harris Drew, Vice President Dr. Rachel Salisbury and Secretary Fay Coon, as well as directors Cecil Crandall, William O. Whitford, Lurana Crosley and Frank Holmes.
The first order of business for the newly-rejuvenated historical society was to plan and buy the Milton House property from the Goodrich family. An unusual quirk of fate on April 30, 1948 hastened and cemented that acquisition when the middle portion of the Goodrich Block collapsed the evening after the society met with the Goodrich family.
Whatever agreement made between the two parties regarding the society’s acquisition of the property was affected by the April 30 event and the Goodrich family agreed to sell the grounds to the Society for $1.
Community sentiment toward the property was far from unanimous. The building had fallen into a state of disrepair, was viewed by an entire generation of villagers as little more than an eyesore and some believed the entire site should be leveled to make way for more profitable enterprises. It was a viable argument given the fact the Milton House was at the busy intersection of two state highways.
The efforts of the historical society saved the site and, following an analysis, the hexagon and one section of the Goodrich Block was saved for renovation. Cleanup of the site was an ongoing process through the summer of 1948. In 1949, the society officially took ownership of the site and soon began the museum transition under the guidance of Society President LaDonia Marquardt. Milwaukee architect Hugo Logemann was retained to oversee the stabilization and restoration design. Local builder Harold Bauer was the contractor in charge of much of the carpentry work.
During a 1979 interview, Marquardt recalled how the society had a large task on its hands of converting the property into a museum with little financial backing.
“Some of the men, probably Earnest Shellestad, for he was the politician in the group, decided to ask the state legislature for aid. Some 20 or 25 of us went to Madison … Dean Daland, Bill Whitford and Harris Drew presented our request for aid. They told of the Milton House; a stop of early stagecoaches; the uniqueness of the grout material used to build a hexagon structure; a stop on the underground railway of slavery days; and the original log cabin and the slave tunnel. They told this all in an interesting way, and of our dream to preserve this and make a historical museum of it.”
In 1951, the Wisconsin State Legislature granted a sum of $15,000 to the society. It remains the only time the Milton House Museum has received direct state or federal funds – despite being designated a National Historic Landmark in 1998.
Marquardt said no local contractors were interested in the tricky work of stabilizing the building after the remaining block had pulled away from the hexagon.
“At the front of the building it was pulled away some six or eight inches on the second floor. One could literally have thrown a cat through the opening.”
Hirth Construction of Milwaukee completed the stabilities work and Marquardt said Bauer and his crew went to work reinforcing foundations, pouring cement basement floors, building rest rooms and reinforcing the tunnel.
“But the inside of the Milton House was a long way from being fit to open as a museum. Volunteers from all of Milton came with shovels, hammers and paint brushes. Soon the rooms had been painted, walls papered, cleaned and looking lovely.”
In April 1954, six years following the block collapse, the Milton House Museum opened its doors to the public. The museum’s dedication took place in July 1955 in a ceremony that included a pageant and the museum began being open each summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day until the 2006 expansion allowed year-round operation.
Marquardt noted how special the early days of the museum were to the community after countless volunteer hours and donations helped to get the museum operational:
“On we went. Volunteer guides took over. No one was paid then. Different church groups would supply guides for a week at a time. High school girls helped. Those were wonderful days. Now I’m proud that these are still dreams being dreamed through the growth and expansion of the museum.”