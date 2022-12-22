CAMBRIDGE In Photos: Cambridge library holiday party Photos courtesy of Patty Hoggatt, Cambridge Community Library Madeline Westberg Author email Dec 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge Community Library hosted a holiday party on Thursday, Dec. 15 with graham cracker house decorating, carolers and more.The library held the event as part of its monthly Third Thursday Program, sponsored by the Friends of the Cambridge Community Library and the Beyond the Page grant program.Families could build and decorate graham cracker houses and trees, and listen to a performance from the Wisconsin Dickens Carolers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Milton High releases first-trimester honor roll Sun Prairie Plan Commission backs 347-unit apartment concept plan Sun Prairie West girls win, boys lose over weekend Concepts emerge for the Waunakee district's new Heritage Elementary School Fatal car fire in Town of Dunn Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin