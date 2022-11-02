CAMBRIDGE In Photos: Cambridge Trick-or-Treating By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com Will Cioci Author email Nov 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Monsters, heroes and everything in between took to the streets Saturday for downtown Cambridge’s trick-or-treat event. By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com Buy Now By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com Buy Now Will Cioci Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Characters heroic and haunted took over the streets of Cambridge on Saturday for the village’s Halloween parade and downtown business trick-or-treating event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Will Cioci Author email Follow Will Cioci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Booker's TD catch with 18 seconds left lifts Waunakee over Middleton in football playoff thriller DeForest athletes receive all-conference honors Waunakee parents express support for boys' coach under fire Will Femrite scores winning PK to advance Monona Grove boys soccer to sectional final with win over Union Grove Sun Prairie East High School student arrested for making terrorist threat Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin