Cambridge Elementary School had a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus Sunday morning, complete with breakfast, crafts, and the chance to have a picture taken with the big man himself. Here, Santa leans in to listen to Lyric Coy's Christmas wishes.
Siblings Josie and Lyric Coy are pictured picking their jingle bells from Santa.
Stephanie Devitt (left) helps her daughters Flannery (middle) and Flannery (right) with their letters to Santa.
Kelley Devitt, helping his father Mac write letters to Santa for his sisters Mallory and Flannery.
Siblings Caden and Joey Backes are pictured posing with the Clauses.
Downtown Cambridge hosted a jolly holiday weekend featuring a cookie walk through local businesses, caroling, an “Elf Shelf” at Amundson Community Center, visits from Santa and a tree lighting at Village Veterans Park.
Santa returned Dec. 6 for breakfast at Cambridge Elementary School, where families did crafts, wrote letters to Santa and took pictures with the big man himself.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.