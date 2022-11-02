WATERLOO In Photos: Waterloo Spooktacular By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com Will Cioci Author email Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Buy Now Will Cioci Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Haunts and heroes of all sizes took to the streets of Waterloo on Saturday for the annual downtown Spooktacular, with treats supplied by the local businesses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Will Cioci Author email Follow Will Cioci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Booker's TD catch with 18 seconds left lifts Waunakee over Middleton in football playoff thriller DeForest athletes receive all-conference honors Waunakee parents express support for boys' coach under fire Will Femrite scores winning PK to advance Monona Grove boys soccer to sectional final with win over Union Grove Sun Prairie East High School student arrested for making terrorist threat Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin