Each month, Indian Mound Middle School honors a group of students for the Student of the Month award. Pictured are the November students who received the award.

Front Row—6th graders Izzy Voss, Zachary Kuehl, Hannah Stolyarov, Grace Showalter, Max Hoyer, Libby Sampson, Connor Beaulieu, Cecelia Norgord, Kole Consigny and Liam Wallock. Middle Row—7th graders Parker Crye, Liam Wilkie, Simon Gamble, Dylan Deram, Nora Kolk, Taylor McMerty, Dom Kessenich, Riley Richards, Annie Verhagen and Eliana Pope. Back Row—8th graders Rachel Stolyarov, Garrett Crull, Colin McKeowen, Allie Van Horn, Katerina Lodewyk, Caiden Howell, Alaina Strayer, Jayden Bloodsaw, Sky Anderson and Parker Roh.