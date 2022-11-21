MCFARLAND Indian Mound Middle School honors November Students of the Month Photo courtesy of Gina Pill Madeline Westberg Author email Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The McFarland Youth Center Student of November was Hunter Krieg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Each month, Indian Mound Middle School honors a group of students for the Student of the Month award. Pictured are the November students who received the award.Front Row—6th graders Izzy Voss, Zachary Kuehl, Hannah Stolyarov, Grace Showalter, Max Hoyer, Libby Sampson, Connor Beaulieu, Cecelia Norgord, Kole Consigny and Liam Wallock. Middle Row—7th graders Parker Crye, Liam Wilkie, Simon Gamble, Dylan Deram, Nora Kolk, Taylor McMerty, Dom Kessenich, Riley Richards, Annie Verhagen and Eliana Pope. Back Row—8th graders Rachel Stolyarov, Garrett Crull, Colin McKeowen, Allie Van Horn, Katerina Lodewyk, Caiden Howell, Alaina Strayer, Jayden Bloodsaw, Sky Anderson and Parker Roh. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie Police investigating shots fired in two neighborhoods 2016 DeForest high school grad now producing award-winning nature-themed show for kids Sun Prairie co-op ready to hit the ice Cambridge girls basketball brings in Doug Pickarts as new head coach; Blue Jays return pieces from last year's team Sun Prairie East girls basketball impresses in season opener Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin