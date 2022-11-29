Ciera Ward, a sixth grade student at Indian Mound Middle School (IMMS) was the local winner of the 2022-2023 Lions International Peace Poster contest, a first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition provided by the McFarland Lions Club. Ward’s poster was among 600,000 entries submitted world wide in the 34th annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Club International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of promoting peace, tolerance, and international understanding. This year’s theme “Lead with Compassion,” provided an opportunity for young people, ages 11-13 (as of November 15) to think about peace, creatively express what it means to them and share their unique visions with the world. When interviewed and photographed at the E.D.Locke library, Ciera shared the following thoughts about her vision. “We can grow something beautiful that unites us all when we work together.”
The winning poster was selected by a panel of judges (middle school staff and McFarland Lions Club members) virtually viewing each of the eleven poster entries. Judging based on originality, artistic merit and expression of the theme, “Lead with Compassion.” Each entry is the work of one student, all media is accepted, except that 3 dimensional entries are not allowed. Beatrix Mallory-Dodd’s poster was judged a runner-up in the voting. In addition to Ward’s Mallory-Dodd’s poster, the following 9 students submitted poster entries: Elanor Chasco, Corbin Noyes, Eva Vandekieft, Kole Consigny, Evan Arnold, Evelyn Cooper, Sophia Oleksy, Brylee Hodgman, and Theodore Hackel. McFarland Lions Club president, Mike Carmody commented about this year’s entries, “These McFarland middle school students have displayed unique visuals in their posters about peace and this year’s theme. I’m pleased our club has promoted this opportunity for students to share their visions in this contest.” Ciera Ward’s peace poster was advanced to District competition. We hope Ciera’s peace poster vision for “Lead with Compassion,” inspires others in her school and throughout Wisconsin.
The McFarland Lions Club will recognize the 11 students with certificates for their artistic achievements at the IMMS student of the month recognition event on December 22, 2022. Club members thank art teacher, Ms. Schoen for introducing and chairing this competition and IMMS staff for promoting this annual event.