Two McFarland residents have applied to take a vacated seat on the McFarland Village Board, and interviews for these candidates have been set for Aug. 11.
The two candidates for the position, vacated by trustee Chris St. Clair, are Hilary Brandt and Luke Fessler.
These interviews will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11, at 5915 Milwaukee Street. The meeting will be livestreamed on the McFarland Cable Channel.
Each candidate will have five minutes to introduce themselves and answer questions from the village board and the public. Residents can provide feedback on an online survey, found on the village’s website until the end of the interviews.
The village board is set to appoint a candidate at the end of the meeting, referring to the feedback form. The village won’t hold an election for this vacated seat.
Hilary Brandt is a member of McFarland’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion committee and the McFarland Equity Project. She’s the CEO of HMB Solutions, a former middle-level educator, and a stay-at-home parent.
According to her application for the position, Brandt’s top priorities are “elevating equity, activating diversity and leading inclusivity within the village,” along with sustainability efforts and increasing communication between the village and the community.
Luke Fessler is currently a member of the Parks and Recreation committee, the McFarland Boys Basketball Association board, and has volunteer experience. He’s an IT Manager and a small business owner.
According to his application, Fessler’s priorities are making “McFarland a destination for businesses and diverse groups of all income levels, and address the lack of affordable housing,” along with providing more programming for youth, adults and seniors, and sustainability efforts.
Former village board member Chris St. Clair resigned from his position in July, due to family circumstances. St. Clair’s term expires April 17, 2023.