It started on July 3, 2002. I woke up and noticed two little lumps below my left ear. The next day there were three. By July 7, there were five and they were getting larger. Days later they were so large they displaced my ear from the side of my head, and I couldn’t hear out of that ear. This was getting serious…August 29, 2002 I was diagnosed with cancer, follicular lymphoma, Non-Hodgkins. To anyone that hears those words “It’s cancer,” it’s life-changing. I started chemotherapy on Friday the 13th of September 2002. I still remember that first ‘taste’ of chemo. I was sitting in a chair, three nurses were standing by with different syringes in their hands, waiting for me to have my first reaction to the chemo. They hung the bag of chemo on its hanger, connected it to my hand that was already prepped, took a big breath, and they turned the switch to start the chemo drip. I watched as the liquid went down the tube toward my hand. It connected and bang! With the first beat of my heart after the liquid hit my blood stream I felt it go through every vein from head to toe in an instant. I could taste it, smell it, feel it. The nurses stood ready to act if there was a bad reaction. Nothing…Good! This was good! So, I sat for two hours watching the bag above my head get smaller and smaller. First treatment done, I can go home.
That night, I had a terrible nightmare that kept playing over and over. A demon was trying to drag me out of bed, across my bedroom floor and push me out the window. It was so real. I could feel its hands on me, I could feel my carpet burning my feet as I pushed away. I could feel the cold of the windowsill on my hands as I tried to stop this demon from pushing me out the window. I gave one big push and woke up. I was in my bed, alone in my room. I fell back to sleep and the demon returned. Over and over again that night he tried numerous times to push me out that window, but I never let him. I believe that was the devil trying to see how strong I was, and if I would let the cancer kill me. I wouldn’t and it didn't.
My cancer subsided for a while, and I thought I had it beat. Then it decided to come back in full force. My only course was to undergo an especially aggressive chemotherapy, a procedure that lasted up to six hours per session. Very expensive. I had no insurance. What were my choices? I was getting weaker and sicker by the day. But there was a light at the end of this dark tunnel. And where there is light, there is hope.
Cambridge Community Hope! An amazing group of people who got together and saved my life. They held fundraisers, a red heart drive, donations from everywhere. People I didn’t even know were helping me out of the goodness of their hearts and giving so generously. It was overwhelming. They had an “Open your Heart Benefit” on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2003 at Nora’s II, and the fantastic band Madison County played. The band generously donated their performance and all cover charges to help me. Wow! And Nora’s II also graciously donated the use of their facility, and Tim and Todd Kluever went far out of their way to accommodate by building Madison County a bigger stage, and built it at their own expense. They also put on extra staff members for that evening, who worked for tips only. Even the ones out in the freezing cold who were parking cars in the hay field across the road, when the parking lot was full. All out of the kindness and goodness of their hearts. How can I say thank you enough. It was (pardon my French) mind-blowing. Community Hope had over 60 door prizes that night from businesses and individuals from all over. Including a man from Fort Atkinson who donated some art prints, and was a survivor of the same form of cancer that I had. He had read about me from a letter to the editor of the Jefferson County Union, from a gentleman named Richard, letting people know about me and asking for help. Richard’s letter touched so many people and compelled me to send donations to Community Hope on my behalf. Again, how can I say thank you enough? I was told there were donations from as far away as Texas and Oregon state. Donations from former classmates, and from people all over Cambridge, Rockdale, Deerfield, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Stoughton, McFarland, Lake Mills and Madison.
But the one group that is so very dear to my heart is the Cambridge Elementary students from Mrs. Jeffrey’s, Mrs. Stellmacher’s and Miss Verberg’s multi-age classes, that instead of giving gifts for Christmas they collected $501.80 and donated it to me to help me in my fight against cancer. And the precious gift that I hold dear is the “Our Christmas Wishes For You…” mitten booklet full of pages hand decorated by each student, with their wish for me for Christmas. That is one of my most precious possessions. And to think these kids, these students, are now in their mid to late 20’s. I wonder, do they remember me? Do they remember the wonderful things they did for me. Maybe not, but I will forever remember them.
There are just so many awesome people I have to thank.
As with most chemotherapy treatments, the possibility of hair loss is great. I had long hair. I didn’t want to have large chunks of hair falling out. So, thank you to Cindy at CV Hair Company for my cute short haircut, and to all her employees and everything they did for me. Awesome women.
Another awesome woman, Heather from Heather’s Rockdale Bar - thank you for the awesome “Hawaiian Luau” benefit you gave me on Sept. 21, 2002. The pig and emu roast, the awesome bands that played that day. Thank you so much Heather, and all the people that attended that day. You are all so wonderful. And of course a big thank you to my sister Cheri and her husband Curt for the donations of the pig and emu for the roast. Thank you. Love you!
Thank you to my mom who drove me to the doctor appointments, chemo treatments and took care of me through the worst of times. I love you more than life itself. What would I have done without you. Thank you!
I believe the caregivers of people that are are going through cancer, or any major health issues, have it even worse than the person that’s going through the illness. They have to watch as the person they love is going through probably the worst time of their lives. And all they can do is be there. The helplessness they feel, wishing they could do more. Well, to all the caregivers out there, we wouldn’t have gotten through what we went through without you. You do more for us than you will ever know. You are our guardian angels and you are awesome. Thank you!
Also thank you to my sister Tina and her husband Jeff, for always being there when I needed them, you’re awesome and I love you both. Thank you to my brother Greg for always calling and checking up on me, and making sure I’m okay. Love you. Thank you to my nieces and nephews for helping me out, keeping me smiling and laughing when at times I really didn’t feel like it. Love you!
And once again a big thank you to all the Community Hope volunteers who because of them I am 20 years older. Thank you to everyone for all your care, concern, cards, letters, phone calls, flowers, food, donations and prayers. I would not be here without all of you. You saved me from that dark tunnel. I thank you more than you will ever know. I love you all.
When the doctor told me I had cancer, and he told me that it wasn’t if my cancer would come back, it was when. And he told me the longest anyone had gone with my kind of cancer was a man that went 20 years before it came back. That’s the mark I’ve been striving for. As of Feb. 11, 2023, I will have been officially in remission for 20 years. And it’s all because of the generosity of hundreds of people that I was able to beat the demon that is cancer. I thank you all so very much.
I am ready for another 20 years! What do you think? Should I give it a go? Love you all, God bless!