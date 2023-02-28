It started on July 3, 2002. I woke up and noticed two little lumps below my left ear. The next day there were three. By July 7, there were five and they were getting larger. Days later they were so large they displaced my ear from the side of my head, and I couldn’t hear out of that ear. This was getting serious…August 29, 2002 I was diagnosed with cancer, follicular lymphoma, Non-Hodgkins. To anyone that hears those words “It’s cancer,” it’s life-changing. I started chemotherapy on Friday the 13th of September 2002. I still remember that first ‘taste’ of chemo. I was sitting in a chair, three nurses were standing by with different syringes in their hands, waiting for me to have my first reaction to the chemo. They hung the bag of chemo on its hanger, connected it to my hand that was already prepped, took a big breath, and they turned the switch to start the chemo drip. I watched as the liquid went down the tube toward my hand. It connected and bang! With the first beat of my heart after the liquid hit my blood stream I felt it go through every vein from head to toe in an instant. I could taste it, smell it, feel it. The nurses stood ready to act if there was a bad reaction. Nothing…Good! This was good! So, I sat for two hours watching the bag above my head get smaller and smaller. First treatment done, I can go home.

That night, I had a terrible nightmare that kept playing over and over. A demon was trying to drag me out of bed, across my bedroom floor and push me out the window. It was so real. I could feel its hands on me, I could feel my carpet burning my feet as I pushed away. I could feel the cold of the windowsill on my hands as I tried to stop this demon from pushing me out the window. I gave one big push and woke up. I was in my bed, alone in my room. I fell back to sleep and the demon returned. Over and over again that night he tried numerous times to push me out that window, but I never let him. I believe that was the devil trying to see how strong I was, and if I would let the cancer kill me. I wouldn’t and it didn't.