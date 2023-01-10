Waterloo American Legion Post 233 in Waterloo will host a turkey and gravy dinner on Jan. 14 from 4-7 p.m. On the menu will be turkey in gravy, biscuits or mashed potatoes, vegetables, salads and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults and $5.50 for children age 5-10. Delivery, dine-in or carry out all options. More information: 608-478-4300.
Thursday, Jan. 19: Adult craft night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will hold a craft night on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. for adults to make a Valentine centerpiece. Cost is $5 and pre-registration is required. The class will be held at 625 N. Monroe St.
Saturday, Jan. 21: Cornhole fundraiser
Waterloo-Marshall VFW Post 6614 has a fundraiser cornball tournament on Jan. 21 starting at 12 p.m. at 119 S. Monroe Street in Waterloo. Please bring a nonperishable item for the food pantry if you can.
Saturday, Jan. 21: Snowball
The Waterloo C.R.E.W. is holding a Snowball dance on Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Waterloo Elementary School. The dance will be held in the MPR for grades 4k-6 and is free. Music by High Energy DJ, Monroe St. Pizza will be selling food and Paradiddles will be selling beverages. An adult must accompany any children.
Saturday, Jan. 28: Comedy Hypnosis Show
Waterloo-Marshall VFW Post 6614 will host a Comedy Hypnosis Show as a fundraiser on Saturday Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at 119 S. Monroe Street in Waterloo. There are only 100 tickets still available, call Pete Ponti for tickets at (608)655-3568.
Marshall
Monday, Jan. 23: Learn to make Cocoa Bombs
The Marshall Community Library will be holding a free workshop on how to make cocoa bombs, chocolate bombs used to make hot cocoa, on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. at the library at 605 Waterloo Road.