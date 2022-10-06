Janesville Craig boys soccer defeated by Middleton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 6, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - - Competing against the third-ranked team in Division 1, the Janesville Craig Cougars lost 4-0 to Middleton on Thursday.“Overall, all levels played well tonight against a tough opponent,” said Craig head coach Josh Hammen.Goalkeeper Finn Dillon recorded five saves. Craig is 2-7-3 on the season and 1-5-1 in the Big Eight Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Male driver dies in Town of Sun Prairie barn crash Barke raises concerns about gender grooming, disciplinary actions in Sun Prairie Area School District 2 men found bludgeoned with ax in 1950 Study ranks DeForest among best suburbs nationwide Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin