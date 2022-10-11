Janesville Craig boys soccer defeated by Sun Prairie East By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 11, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - - The Janesville Craig Cougars held a brief lead over Sun Prairie East before falling 3-1 to the Cardinals on Tuesday.“The team played great, best performance of the year hands down,” said Craig head coach Josh Hammen. “Team moved the ball, played with a purpose and looked really good in possession.”Stephen Kaster gave the Cougars the lead in the 24th minute with a goal. Sun Prairie East tied the game with a goal from Lucas Albright in the 36th minute.In the second half, the Cardinals scored twice in the final 10 minutes with goals from Eli Thao and Charles Pederson.“We were very unlucky to not get the result tonight,” said Hammen.Sun Prairie East 3, Janesville Craig 11st halfJC - Stephen Kaster, 23:35.SP - Lucas Albright (Harrison Buenger), 35:58.2nd halfSP - Eli Thao (Lucas Albright), 72:03.SP - Charles Pederson (Landon Pederson), 73:38. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATE: Prairie View teacher arrested on child porn charge McFarland High School student receives national award UPDATED: Sun Prairie West High School Homecoming 2022 Schedule Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Barke raises concerns about gender grooming, disciplinary actions in Sun Prairie Area School District Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads City of LM Legal Make-good Hometown News Superstar Bulletin