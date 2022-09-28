Janesville Craig boys soccer loses to Madison East By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - - The Janesville Craig boys soccer team battled hard against Madison East, but fell 4-0 on Tuesday.“Best half of the year so far in the first half, moved the ball well and came out ready to play,” said Craig coach Joshua Hammen.The Cougars (2-7-3 overall, 1-5-1 conference) held Madison East (3-6-2, 2-3-2) to just one goal until the 72nd minute. East scored three goals to pull away with the 4-0 victory.“Finn made 7 saves, and played great on his 16th birthday tonight.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Deputies investigating double fatality in Medina Football: Norskies roll to third straight win, beat Monona Grove Topel’s state of the art facility now open, grand re-opening to be Saturday Man referred after mental health call at Sun Prairie apartment building Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin