JANESVILLE - - Facing a Verona Wildcats (7-1, 4-1 conference) squad that is ranked fourth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, the Craig Cougars lost 9-0 on Tuesday."Tough game tonight, missing a lot of starters," said head coach Joshua Hammen. "Other guys stepped up, played well and had a lot of good moments against a tough opponent."Finn Dillon recorded six saves for the Cougars. Craig is 1-5-3 overall and 1-4-1 in conference.