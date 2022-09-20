JANESVILLE - - Facing a Verona Wildcats (7-1, 4-1 conference) squad that is ranked fourth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, the Craig Cougars lost 9-0 on Tuesday.

“Tough game tonight, missing a lot of starters,” said head coach Joshua Hammen. “Other guys stepped up, played well and had a lot of good moments against a tough opponent.”