BOYS SOCCER Janesville Parker boys soccer defeated by Madison La Follette By Calahan Steed Sep 22, 2022 JANESVILLE - - The Janesville Parker Vikings were shut out in a 13-0 loss to Madison La Follette at Parker High School on Thursday.Christo Papadopoulos, Josue Orellana and Alberto Rojas each scored twice in the Lancers (2-5-5 overall, 1-3-3 conference) victory.Parker is 0-8 overall and 0-7 in the Big Eight.