Janesville Parker boys soccer defeated by Madison West By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com Sep 28, 2022

MADISON - - The Janesville Parker boys soccer team was defeated 14-0 by Madison West at Mansfield Stadium on Wednesday.

Ben Miller-Grande scored a hat trick for the Lancers (7-4-1 overall, 4-1-1 conference), while Xavier Stein, Jonah Wallace, Liam Cahill and AJ Pier scored two goals.

Janesville Parker is 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the Big Eight Conference.

Madison West 14, Janesville Parker 0
MW 9 5 — 14
JP 0 0 — 0

1st half
MW — Xavier Stein, 8:10.
MW — Tenzin Lemmon, 22:01.
MW — Xavier Stein, 24:47.
MW — Jonah Wallace, 25:32.
MW — Jonah Wallace, 27:48.
MW — Liam Cahill, 32:19.
MW — Liam Cahill, 35:34.
MW — Ben Miller-Grande, 37:16.
MW — Ben Miller-Grande, 37:37.

2nd half
MW — AJ Pier, 43:41.
MW — Carson Georgeson, 46:09.
MW — AJ Pier, 52:00.
MW — 53:00.
MW — Ben Miller-Grande, 58:30.