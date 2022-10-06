Janesville Parker boys soccer defeated by Sun Prairie West By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 6, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUN PRAIRIE - - Senior Daniel Marshall scored the lone Janesville Parker goal in an 11-1 loss to Sun Prairie West on Thursday at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.Marshall scored in the second half off an assist from freshman Jose Segovia.Tyler Hodges scored two goals for Sun Prairie West.Parker is 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the Big Eight Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Male driver dies in Town of Sun Prairie barn crash Barke raises concerns about gender grooming, disciplinary actions in Sun Prairie Area School District 2 men found bludgeoned with ax in 1950 McFarland High School assistant principal resigns month after incident Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin