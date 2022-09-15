BOYS SOCCER Janesville Parker boys soccer drops game against Beloit Memorial By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - - The Janesville Parker boys soccer team lost 11-1 to Beloit Memorial (5-1-2 overall, 1-0-2 conference) at Parker High School on Tuesday.“I am proud of the team for staying in the fight,” said Parker head coach Rudy Cisneros. “There are signs that this group of young men are starting to learn and understand this game and be effective.”Baylor Denu scored a hat trick in the first half for Beloit Memorial. Britton Sala and Saul Ramos also scored twice.“We are still working on finding our groove where all of the pistons in the engine that we’re building work in sync with one another,” said Cisneros.Cesar Garcia scored the lone goal for the Vikings. Parker (0-6-0, 0-5) travels to Middleton at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.BELOIT MEMORIAL 11, JANESVILLE PARKER 1BM 7 4 — 11JP 1 0 — 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, cigar bar planned as new addition to Kilkenny Lodi man sentenced to four months for threatening deputy Milton School District urged to consider facilities upgrades Meeting set on Hwy. M expansion project in Westport Janesville asks Rock County for $2.5 million for Woodman's Center Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin