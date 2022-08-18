Water lovers of all ages are invited to join Jefferson County’s Land and Water Conservation Department on a search for aquatic invasive species (AIS), Aug. 20, 2022 at Rock River Landing Park in Jefferson. This fun, hands-on effort, known as Snapshot Day, relies on participants to monitor streams, lakes, and wetlands at designated sites across the state, for signs of non-native plants and animals that pose risks to Wisconsin waterways and wildlife.

Coordinated in partnership by UW-Madison Division of Extension, River Alliance of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Snapshot Day is entering its 9th successful year. Information collected will be provided to the WI DNR to inform and guide monitoring and response efforts. Volunteers are key to the success of the event.