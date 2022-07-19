From left: Amy McNally plays the violin and Kurt Griesemer plays the drum in the band The Tooles at a Cambridge Summer Concert on June 7 in Veterans Park. The Tooles are a local Irish-Americana band, that kicked off the Cambridge Summer Concert Series hosted by the Cambridge Arts Council.
The Cambridge Community Library will host a zoo program with the Vilas Zoo Education Animals. On July 27 at 1:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley, families can meet animals up close, learn animal information and do activities. This is part of the Cambridge library's summer reading program.
Friday, July 29: Story time
The Cambridge Community Library will hold its weekly story time on July 29 at 10 a.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. Stories will be ocean-themed.
Friday, July 29: Summer concert series
The next summer concert will be on Friday, July 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at veterans park, 100 E. Main Street. This is part of the Cambridge Arts Council annual summer concert series. The Tooles will perform Irish pub music, and Jolly Frog food cart will offer pizza.
Deerfield
Thursday, July 21: Double Pages Thursday
As part of the 2022 Summer Reading Program, the Deerfield Public Library at 12 W. Nelson St. invites families to read at the library on July 21, and earn double the pages for this summer's kids vs adults reading challenge. The summer reading program ends on July 23.
Saturday, July 23: Deerfield Farmers Market
The next Deerfield Farmers Market will be Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at 206 S. Main Street. The recurring market offers produce, arts and crafts, and other items for sale by area vendors. St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church will be selling pies on July 23.
Saturday, July 30: Howard Mack Memorial Golf Outing
The Deerfield Lions Club will host the 14th annual Howard Mack Memorial Golf Outing at Door Creek Golf Course, 4321 Vilas Road in Cottage Grove beginning at 8 a.m. The outing benefits the memorial fund, and participants can enjoy golf, raffles, and lunch.
