Cambridge
Friday, July 29: Story time
The Cambridge Community Library will hold its weekly story time on July 29 at 10 a.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. Stories will be ocean-themed.
Friday, July 29: Summer concert series
The next summer concert will be on Friday, July 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at veterans park, 100 E. Main Street. This is part of the Cambridge Arts Council annual summer concert series. The Tooles will perform Irish pub music, and Jolly Frog food cart will offer pizza.
Saturday, July 30: Lake Ripley Ride
The annual Lake Ripley Ride will be Saturday, July 30 at 7 a.m. at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. The bike race hosted by the Cambridge Community Activities Program has a family-friendly 18-mile flat course, a 40-mile hilly course, and a 62 mile challenge course.
Aug. 5-6: Library used book sale
The Friends of the Cambridge Community Library will hold its used book sale on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring Water Alley. The sale is a fundraiser for the library.
Saturday, Aug. 6: Whisky club
The Single Malt Society of Madison, a Madison-area whisky appreciation group, will tour Dancing Goat Distillery, 909 Vineyard Drive, on Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7: Ribfest
Keystone Grill will hold Cambridge Ribfest on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 206 W. Main Street at 11 a.m. There will be live music from North Park Fire, drink sampling, and a rib competition all afternoon.
Deerfield
July 29-Aug. 21: Blooms and Butterflies
Schuster’s Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12, will host its third-annual Blooms and Butterflies event on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 29 to Aug. 21. The farm will have fields of flowers for photos, wagon rides, animals to visit, food for sale and live music. The live music will run on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 12:30-3 p.m. On July 29, Tim O’Grady Jr. will perform, Donna Woodall Group (jazz) will perform July 30 and The Capitol Social will perform Latin dancing on July 31.
Saturday, July 30: Howard Mack Memorial Golf Outing
The Deerfield Lions Club will host the 14th annual Howard Mack Memorial Golf Outing at Door Creek Golf Course, 4321 Vilas Road in Cottage Grove beginning at 8 a.m. The outing benefits the memorial fund, and participants can enjoy golf, raffles, and lunch.
Saturday, July 30: Deerfield Farmers Market
The next Deerfield Farmers Market will be Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at 206 S. Main Street. The recurring market offers produce, arts and crafts, and other items for sale by area vendors.
To submit upcoming events to the calendar, contact Managing Editor Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-843-5451.