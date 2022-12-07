On Monday morning a West Allis man was sentenced to life in prison after entering a no-contest plea to one count of first-degree intentional homicide for the 2019 murder of a Leeds man.

Jason Kijewski, 45, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Monday for sentencing, following a Nov. 23 plea hearing. Judge W. Andrew Voigt sentenced Kijewski to a single life sentence, with eligibility for parole in 30 years, following any additional prison sentences.