With the inflation rate soaring to a 40-year high, more Americans are falling behind on their debt payments because they cannot make the required payments on their credit cards, car loans, and/or home mortgage.

When payments are missed the creditor will usually first attempt to contact the debtor to resolve their past due balance. However, if those attempts are unsuccessful, the creditor may then utilize the services of a professional debt collection company. Federal and state laws regulate the activities of professional debt collectors.