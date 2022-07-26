KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
7/27/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9:00 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
11:00 AM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
11:30 AM Weekly Chat, 07-20-22
12:00 PM Still Standing, Levesia Blocker
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Kids and Money Matters
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-21-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
4:30 PM BEAMS Awards 2022
6:00 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
6:30 PM Talk of the Town, State Assembly Forum, 07-22-22
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-20-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Kids and Money Matters
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 07-21-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Creature from the Haunted Sea
7/28/22
8:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny
9:00 AM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, July
10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:15 AM Colonial Club, How to Avoid Scams
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Kids and Money Matters
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-21-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 07-20-22
4:00 PM Meet the Candidates, State Assembly District 46
6:00 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
6:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
7:00 PM Talk of the Town, State Assembly Forum, 07-22-22
9:00 PM Public Safety Committee, 07-26-22
10:00 PM Finance Committee, 07-26-22
11:00 PM SP School Board, 07-25-22
7/29/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, July
8:35 AM Still Standing, Levesia Blocker
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Kids and Money Matters
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, State Assembly Forum, 07-22-22
3:00 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 07-20-22
4:00 PM Still Standing, Levesia Blocker
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-28-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
7:00 PM Meet the Candidates, State Assembly District 46
9:00 PM Sound of Sun Prairie, Thank You Show
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Kids and Money Matters
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 07-28-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Creature from the Haunted Sea
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
7/27/22
8:00 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
9:00 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
9:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
11:00 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
12:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
1:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
2:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
2:30 PM Adventures in Animation-1, 2021
3:00 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
4:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
4:30 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
5:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19
6:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19
6:30 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19
7:00 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
8:00 PM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19
9:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
9:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
10:00 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
11:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
7/28/22
8:00 AM Kit Cat
9:00 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
10:30 AM Banananana Boat
11:30 AM 8-Bit Crew
12:30 PM Origami Cavekids Crew
2:00 PM A Bunch of Random People
3:45 PM Gas Station Stop
5:00 PM Eight Electric Actors
7:00 PM Dab Police
8:30 PM Happy Mealers
10:00 PM Kids Nine News Crew
7/29/22
8:00 AM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19
9:00 AM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19
10:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19
10:30 AM Creekside Music, 12-11-19
11:30 AM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19
12:00 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19
12:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
1:00 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19
1:30 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19
2:00 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
3:00 PM Northside Concert, 06-07-19
4:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
5:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
6:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 5-20-19
6:30 PM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19
7:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
8:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
9:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
10:00 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
11:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22