In 2022, Lake Mills had significant public conversations regarding emergency services in the area, school funding, whether or not to build a new intermediate school, and local infrastructure. Below is an overview of the biggest stories from each month this year.
January
Lake Mills School Board incumbents Bob Dimperio and Dawn Delaney opt to not run for re-election in the spring race. The names of the individuals that will appear on the spring school board election ballot are Sheena Wiedenfeld, Kirk Lund, Andrea Graham, and Maureen Kennedy Boelter.
The Tyranena Ladies Club marks its 40th anniversary.
In an effort to help fund the road maintenance costs, the Lake Mills Town Board votes at its Jan. 11 meeting to increase the tax levy by $200,000.
The Lake Mills School District has spent its COVID relief funding on keeping class sizes small, technology for students, mental healtlh services and summer school offerings, administrators said.
The Veterans Memorial on the west side of Commons Park will soon be handicap accessible through funds provided by Watertown Community Health Foundation. City facilities and grounds director Eric Schreiner announced the receipt of the $100,000 grant from the organization and proposed using it for renovations to the downtown park.
The Lake Mills School District opens a local COVID-19 testing site for the community.
February
Dick Emmerich has been carving ice for more than 30 years. He is one of the featured carvers at the annual Knickerbocker Ice Festival in Lake Mills Feb. 5 and 6. Emmerich said the Lake Mills festival is one of his favorite events because it allows carvers to show off their skills instead of focusing on competition.
Jean Christian and Mitch Eveland of Lake Mills earn awards from the Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff’s Association, for their work with the Lake Mills Police Department.
The Lake Mills EMS and City of Lake Mills are moving forward with cutting ties, after a rate hike led to the city beginning to explore other options.
Tyranena Brewing Company constructs second location in downtown Lake Mills.
The Lake Mills School Board unanimously chooses to move forward with conditional masking, which will make face coverings optional unless a certain percentage of students and staff in a building test positive for coronavirus or if it is determined cases are linked to a specific classroom or grade level.
Lake Mills will be getting a new wastewater treatment plant facility that will discharge into the Crawfish River to remedy aging infrastructure and new phosphorous limits. The city council approved a new facility at its Feb. 15 meeting. The council has decided to move forward with a facility that utilizes an oxidation ditch to manage the treatment process.
March
The City of Lake Mills decides to purchase an ambulance as it looks to the future of emergency medical services without the Lake Mills EMS. However, what the service model looks like is still up in the air.
Lake Mills EMS proposes a shared resource model to help with the transition to a city-run EMS department.
As renovations on a downtown building continue, a local artist seeks a new location for the veterans mural in downtown Lake Mills that was painted in 2016.
The Lakeside Lutheran High School engineering club encourages girls to participate in STEM.
Two Lake Mills School Board candidates have expressed frustration with the decision by the host of a forum to not allow the public to attend. Sheena Wiedenfeld and Maureen “Mo” Kennedy Boelter have both shared concerns that the March 16 Citizen Advocates for Public Education (CAPE) forum will have restricted attendance.
L.D. Fargo Public Library shares survey results gauging community support for a possible library building expansion.
A Lake Mills women launches a Mexican food pop-up restaurant.
The city of Lake Mills prepares to gauge community feedback on the future of development in the city, through an upcoming survey on housing, industrial development, infrastructure and recreation, as part of the upcoming comprehensive plan process.
April
Since the age of 6, Kyle Wardall has been a competitive Alpine skier with the Cascade Mountain Junior Race Team. Wardell is now a senior at Lake Mills High School, and was most drawn to the sport for its speed.
Lake Mills High School staged its spring play “Poe: Dreams of Madness.”
Kirk Lund and Andrea Graham are elected to the Lake Mills School Board in a contentious race on April 5. Lund and Graham receive the top votes with 1,192 and 1,191 respectively. Outgoing board members Bob Dimperio and Dawn Delaney leave their seats.
The city begins investigating what would be needed to build a road off Highway 89 south adjacent to St. Paul’s Church, considering seeking a traffic impact analysis for the project.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awards the city $5,000 to upgrade a public alleyway in downtown Lake Mills.
The city weighs proposals for potential food offerings at Sandy Beach.
Lake Mills resident Bob Boelter made a replica of the 1980s railroad line known as the Beer Line in the basement of his home.
Business owner Brenda Zimmerman of Lake Mills created Mendawerks Charcuterie, a small business creating and selling artisan cheese boards from discarded wood slabs.
A Jefferson County police group offers peer support to law enforcement.
Lake Mills High School marks prom.
The Lake Mills Police Department searches for a suspect involved in a bank robbery, after an incident at Greenwoods State Bank on Lake Street on April 22.
The Lake Mills Area School District receives more than $30,000 in state grants from Gov. Tony Evers’ Get Kids Ahead initiative to benefit mental health support.
The city of Lake Mills decides to gather public input on Sandy Beach dining options before making any decisions.
Lakeside Lutheran High School stages “School of Rock” as its spring musical.
Barb Brandel of Lake Mills takes on new role as the manager of the Lake Mills Farmers and Artisan Market.
May
A book vending machine in Lake Mills Middle School takes off. Installed in the 2020-21 school year, the vending machine is meant to encourage literacy and enjoyment of reading in the school.
The Lake Mills city plan commission chooses to restore the Fischer’s advertisement “ghost sign” on the east side of the building on E. Lake St.
Lakeside Lutheran High School holds prom May 7.
Planners project the city of Lake Mills will need to develop 252 more acres by 2040, based on the comprehensive planning process.
The Friends of Aztalan State Park, in partnership with the Office of State Archaeology of the Wisconsin Historical Society, kick off summer events with five archeologist- guided tours.
Lake Mills High School student Angie Dressel participates in the 2022 summer U.S. Department of State’s National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) program.
The Lake Mills School Board approves hiring a new teaching position for the 2023-24 school year to oversee the Crossroads Alternative Program (CAP), an alternative education program that helps students make up credits.
The city of Lake Mills eyes purchasing property adjacent to the L.D. Fargo Public Library for an expansion to the library.
The Lake Mills City Band preps for its 2022 season.
Lake Mills School District staff predicts that the cost of a potential construction project to build a new intermediate school for grades 3-5 on Highway 89 could cost between $42 million and $44 million, after initial estimates put the project around $35 million.
The Lake Mills High School top 10 seniors are David Bruce, Angelina Dressel, Carolyn Hanrahan, Gabrielle Mahr, Holden Mock, Mathew Nelson, Gracelyn Smith, Chloe Thompson, Kaitlyn Twesme, and Emma Zimmerman.
The Town of Lake Mills considers extending its contract with nonprofit Lake Mills EMS for service.
The Lake Mills City Council chooses to not purchase property adjacent to the L.D. Fargo Public Library,
Lake Mills High School receives a $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for equipment for its technology and engineering courses.
The Lakeside Lutheran High School top 10 seniors are Austin Schwab, Fort Atkinson; Joshua Bittorf, Waterloo; Douglas Weittenhiller III, DeForest; Matthea Lenz, Oconomowoc; Caleb Koester, Fort Atkinson; Lauren Lostetter, Lake Mills; Logan Wensel, Johnson Creek; Alyssa Reinke, Watertown; Ella DeNoyer, Sun Prairie; and Mya Hemling, Beaver Dam.
June
The city begins weighing whether to approve a proposal for a hotel on a longtime vacant lot on Highway V, considering a rezone from rural development to planned business and considering annexation of the property.
Lakeside Lutheran High School celebrates graduation on May 29.
Lake Mills marks Memorial Day with a ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 67, with remarks from featured speaker Col. Bob Shappell.
Lake Mills School District administrators propose giving all staff members a 4.7% pay increase in the 2022-23 school year.
L.D. Fargo Public Library returns to in-person children’s events for the first time in two years after offering virtual programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake Mills High School celebrates graduation on Friday, June 3.
The Lake Mills City Council has its first look at several options for emergency medical services presented by City Manager Steve Wilke, which included consolidating fire and EMS into one department, creating a separate EMS department in the city apart from fire, or integrating the departments gradually. City staff said bringing in paid full-time staff would alleviate staffing concerns.
Daxton Mock of Lake Mills took a pair of back-to-back wins at the 10th Annual Epic Bike Fest weekend held June 3-5 in the communities of Hayward and Cable in northern Wisconsin.
Several roads were temporarily inaccessible to vehicles after a severe thunderstorm surged through the area. Downed trees and power lines blocked roads in various parts of the community as crews worked to not only clear debris but restore power outages.
Madeline Westberg is named managing editor of The Lake Mills Leader. Westberg will take on directing reporters on assignments in the Lake Mills area, building a regional coverage team that will serve Lake Mills, Waterloo, Marshall, Cambridge, Deerfield, Cottage Grove, Monona and McFarland.
The Lakeside Lutheran High School summer band prepares for a summer of parades, competitions and camaraderie.
For the past two years, every student in participating schools had free meals, equalizing the lunchroom experience. The end of the pandemic- related measure means families once again have to rely on the federal free and reduced lunch program.
Margot Peters, a longtime Lake Mills resident and famous author, has passed away.
Lake Mills celebrates the annual Town and Country Days festival.
The Jefferson County Highway Department undergoes roadway construction on Highway A from US Highway 12 north to US Highway 18, with more work to follow on the same highway from Highway 18 to Crossman Road.
July
After three decades working in law enforcement, Lake Mills Police Chief Michael “Mick” Selck has hung up the badge. “When I started here, I had no connection in this community. I had no desire to stay more than a few years and move on to bigger and better things. That was over 28 years ago. So why did I stay? I fell in love. I fell in love with this community and its people. I was given the opportunity to grow and the support to be successful in my career. Lake Mills became my home,” Selck said.
A retired school counselor and longtime educator has opened a child and family therapy practice in downtown Lake Mills. Debb Lins, a former school counselor, school administrator and counselor, will be serving community members through a new family practice at 322 N. Main Street Suite A called Opening Doors Together LLC.
The Lake Mills Area School District and others nearby are addressing looming budget deficits, problems some administrators are blaming on a lack of increase in funding from the state government. The district, like many others, has seen a rise in costs, especially with staff benefits, district administrator Tonya Olson said.
A Lake Mills student was the opening act for world famous performer Gladys Knight at the Overture Center in early July.
Legendary Lake Mills hosts the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival on July 16.
After being unable to come to a consensus on a target response time, the Lake Mills city council agrees to bring in a consultant to help it determine the future of the city’s emergency medical services. The consultant will be paid with already budgeted city funds and is expected to answer questions about what standard of service is appropriate for Lake Mills.
A Lake Mills punk rock band called What We Once Had, made up of four young local musicians, has played in Milwaukee’s Summerfest for three consecutive years. The late June performance was the reward for being among 10 finalists at Rockonsin, a statewide garage band competition for middle and high school musicians that form a group outside of school.
After thunderstorms cut short the Lake Mills July 4 fireworks display, fireworks committee members say they won’t reschedule a show this year, but did receive a credit for next year’s display.
The Lake Mills city council is expected to finalize its 2022 strategic plan in the next month, to give city leaders a guide to meet future goals and identify areas of improvement for the next five years. The plan identifies issues such as public safety, the wastewater treatment plant, Sandy Beach, community engagement and infrastructure improvement as key areas for improvement between 2022 and 2027.
Two iconic Lake Mills legends will be celebrated in a mural downtown, as part of a makeover coming to an alley across from Commons Park. The alley, dubbed “Legendary Lane,” will be renovated with plants, decorative concrete and lighting, as well as a mural featuring the Rock Lake monster and the pyramid that some say sit at the bottom of the Lake.
Support, communication with staff key to Lake Mills Area School District’s strategic plan progress.
A Colorado man convicted of killing a former Lake Mills resident in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Kevin Eastman of Greeley, Colorado received two consecutive life sentences and an additional 27 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Eastman was convicted on July 20 of killing Lake Mills High School graduate Heather Frank and another man in February 2020, the release said.
August
Lake Mills EMS offers to extend its services for the City of Lake Mills and the surrounding municipalities until June 30, 2023 as discussions about the future of emergency medical services for the city continues into the fall.
Kiessling and Riemer LLC, a longtime Lake Mills law practice located on E. Lake Street, is closing at the end of August.
Work begins on a $100,000 renovation project that will restore the veteran’s monument and bring accessibility features to Commons Park, including a concrete sidewalk leading to the veterans memorial, with handrails, and a wheelchair accessible ramp.
The Jefferson County Highway Department resurfaces County Highway S from County Highway A to County Highway B.
The Lake Mills School Board votes to put two referendum questions worth $45 million on the November election ballot to fund construction of a new intermediate school. One referendum question would fund construction of the building for $44 million and, the other for ongoing operations and maintenance.
The Lake Mills city council has officially chosen Drake Daily, current village administrator for New Glarus, as the next city manager.
As the discussion about EMS in Lake Mills continues, city officials and EMS leaders say there are several directions the EMS structure could take.
Lake Mills city manager Steve Wilke is seeking to hire consultants to conduct a study of city staff, and emergency service staffing needs, to help the city plan for the next few years.
The Town of Lake Mills is in negotiations with Cambridge Area EMS about providing emergency medical services for a larger part of the township’s population.
Rock Creek Apartments, located on the northeast side of Lake Mills, completed a series of city-required public infrastructure improvements over the last year.
A Holiday Inn Express hotel at the corner of Tyranena Park Road and County Road A has gotten its most important approval from the city of Lake Mills. The Lake Mills City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 16, approved a request from Kingbird Real Estate II to rezone the proposed site of the hotel, allowing the development company to finalize a design with the city.
September
The Lake Mills Town Board considers dredging Mijala Channel of Rock Lake is and replacing a barrier that traps sediment. The board waited on cost estimates for the project.
The Lake Mills Area School District will hold informational sessions this fall for residents to ask questions about the district’s referendum request for the November election.
City staff requested that the city council give permission to Lake Mills Fire Department to use an ambulance as support for Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services (LMEMS) but the council postpones a decision.
Lake Mills community members have dedicated a new playground at Bartel's Beach to a longtime Lake Mills superintendent. The new playground at Bartel's Beach, 217 S. Ferry Drive, is dedicated to Dean Sanders, who was a champion for education and an active community member until his passing in 2020.
On the final Friday of each month, at the Crawfish Junction restaurant in Milford, a club meets. The club, whose formal — and rarely used — name is the Jefferson County Maxwell Street Frog Leg Society, dates back to the early 1960s. It began as a group of lawyers and businessmen who would lunch on frog legs together after meetings of the Jefferson County Board.
The Lake Mills city council voted to allow the Lake Mills Fire Department to operate a transporting ambulance at an EMT basic service level. The city requested to pay for the licensing and equipment needed for the ambulance using $63,800 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The city received $626,232 in total ARPA funds, $215,963 of which was spent in February 2022 to purchase the ambulance for LMFD.
The Lake Mills City Council has hired McMahon Associates, Inc. to conduct a study of city staff and emergency service needs that will help the city plan for the next few years.
Lakeside Lutheran High School celebrates Homecoming, with a parade, dance and football game.
Topel's Service Center’s new state of the art facility is now open. The company was formed in 2003 as a second generation towing and repair business.
With the current emergency services agreement between the city of Lake Mills and Lake Mills EMS set to expire in June 2023, city leaders and EMS staff have not yet decided how to structure a potential new department should the city take over as the area EMS provider. Now the city is considering forming its own EMS department, housed either as a separate department or as a combination department with the city’s fire service. Officials are also weighing how to staff such a department, whether to bring in all full-time EMTs, or use a combination of full-time and part-time staff members.
The Lake Mills Leader debuts a new look.
Three Lakeside Lutheran High School seniors, Jack Deprey, Rose Hissom and Isaac Winters, are recognized through the National Merit Scholarship Program for their academic achievements and high test scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test
Downtown Lake Mills will soon be home to a walking tour meant to show off the city’s historic architecture and public art. Community development group Legendary Lake Mills has been working to create a self-guided tour highlighting local landmarks and culture.
After more than 22 years, Steve Wilke has left his role as Lake Mills’ city administrator.
October
Legendary Lake Mills holds its annual Fall Festival of Color at Commons Park on Sunday, Oct. 2 with live music, more than 150 vendors selling crafts, produce and other products, and a petting zoo set up by the South Side Eagles 4-H Club.
A developer’s vision to expand the Rock Creek apartment complex in northeastern Lake Mills has been denied after the city council rejected a necessary rezoning for the property on E Brewster Dr.
The new city manager for Lake Mills, Drake Daily, settles into his new role, arriving to the position to a budget process in full swing, EMS decisions to be made and other loose ends.
As school districts across Wisconsin grapple with budget shortfalls due to stagnant funding and rising costs, school administrators are faced with few options. Some districts opt to ask taxpayers to contribute more funding through referendums. Others make cuts, and others use one-time funding offerings to balance the budget short-term.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Friends of Aztalan State Park celebrate the 75th anniversary of Aztalan State Park last weekend.
Lake Mills High School marks homecoming.
Once districts start experiencing financial shortfalls, districts have turned to the communities for support in the form of referendums to keep offerings at the same level. If referendums aren’t passed, districts start weighing what to cut. While area districts aren’t certain what the exact next steps would be, co-curriculars, especially sports, would likely be the first things to go. Middle school sports were a common example from district leaders as something they would likely consider cutting first.
The Lake Mills Area School district coordinates with the Lake Mill Police Department and followed a lockout procedure after learning of a potential threat against the elementary school.
November
In its annual tradition, the witches and their minions had a night out on the town in Lake Mills on Oct. 26, where they celebrated with frightful outfits and candy. More than 1,000 children participated this year.
Lake Mills’ new city manager, Drake Daily, and new police chief, Steve Schroeder, hold a meet and greet next week, to introduce themselves to the community.
The city of Lake Mills is in the process of collecting feedback on the future of Sandy Beach, through a randomized survey being run by a UW system research center. Results from the survey will help guide the city’s ongoing redevelopment of the Sandy Beach park.
The Lake Mills Area School District has finalized its 2022-23 budget, which includes a 9.6% tax rate decrease resulting from skyrocketing equalized property values.
Lake Mills High School stages “Annie.”
Voters in the Lake Mills Area School District shot down two referendum questions that would have allowed the district to construct and operate a new intermediate school, relieving an overcrowded elementary school in the growing district.
The Lake Mills Area School District and Lakeside Lutheran High School host several events on Friday, Nov. 11 honoring local veterans.
The Lake Mills City Council last week approved two of three pieces of the 2023 budget, setting a 3.7% increase in city property taxes for next year.
Residents who were not randomly selected to take a survey on possible food service at Lake Mills’ Sandy Beach can now take the survey online at the city’s website.
A fire at the Doosan Bobcat facility, which manufactures turf care equipment, apparently started in the plant’s dust collector system at around 10:40 p.m. Lake Mills brought the airboat in on a trailer and positioned it near an overhead door and cleared the smoke within about 15 minutes.
December
Volunteers from Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills gather to set up and kick off the annual Trinity Trees Christmas tree sale, which benefits a local charity. Trees that Give is an annual Christmas tree sale run by Trinity Lutheran Church. The proceeds from the trees sold benefit the Lake Mills Food Pantry, a nonprofit that works to feed local families.
Lake Mills got in the holiday spirit with the annual Classic Christmas celebration Dec. 2 and 3. Festivities kicked off in Commons Park with a tree lighting and visits with Santa. Other events included a winter market, cookie walks hosted by local churches, live music performed downtown, the annual Tour of Homes and other events.
A Lake Mills insurance agent was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.
The process for the April 2023 election begins. There are two seats on the Lake Mills City Council, four seats on the Johnson Creek Village Board, five seats on the Lake Mills Town Board, five seats on the Aztalan Town Board and one seat on the Lake Mills School Board up for election.
Over the course of the fall semester, students at Lake Mills High School in the agriculture department put a newly constructed greenhouse to the test, growing four different varieties of poinsettias, common holiday plants. The greenhouse, students say, is a hands-on way to learn natural sciences and will be a year-round resource for students.
The Lake Mills City Council is pressed for time to decide the future of EMS, butting up against a January deadline to go to referendum to fund future service. A consultant hired by the city recommends creating a joint fire and EMS department under the city’s umbrella, merged with Lake Mills Fire, and hiring seven new full time employees. The city council is still grappling with the costs of that approach.
The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills last week hosts its second glazing session for the upcoming Souper Bowl event, to be held at at the Lake Mills Elementary School on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Lake Mills alders have signaled there intent to create a joint fire and EMS department for the city and will likely ask taxpayers to fund the move in a referendum this spring. The preliminary budget for the combined department showed a $476,000 total revenue gap for 2023.
The Lake Mills City Council voted to create a unified fire and EMS department, taking a step forward after a year of murky debate on the future of EMS service in the city. The chosen model would use full time staffers during the weekdays, and depend on volunteers and paid-on-premise staff for evenings, weekends and calls that require additional hands on deck.