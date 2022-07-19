Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.
Tourists and residents enjoyed perfect weather for the annual Lake Mills Arts Festival held in Commons Park on Saturday, July 16. The event featured fine artists spanning mediums including jewelry, painting, pottery and ceramics, sculptures, glass, fiber, textile wood art and more. There was also live music, food trucks and a kids art yard.