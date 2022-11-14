it felt really good. im excited to get out there and start training. basketball brogutht me so far. it's going to be fun in the future. right now im focused on season ahead. im excited to start this season and take it one step at a time.
i didnt like recruiting process because you're showing off skills and hoping coaches like you. coaches at lipscbomb felt like family. you know there will be open and inviting community. my high school coaches -- brandson siska and bobby rose -- mike ellis my AAU coach helped me a lot with recruintg process. he sold me to lipscomb told them how hard i worked. he was there from. it was a process, but im glad im where i am now. Wisconsin Lakers.
one of first things was they were one of first coaches i was recruited by how talked to my mom before me. i had no idea of that previously. they are a chrstian- faith based school. my mom went to a faith based schools before uw and loved it. the community there is insane. they are so nice. i feel like assistant coaches are my family. coach erin and coach sid. the head coach and head assistant are husband and wife. assistant is husband. the girls there were really nice. i want to study enginneer -- mechenical. they have great programs for that. teneeesee is a much warmer state than wisconsin.
over the past couple years they've been rebuilding. they are headed to hawaii to play down there. they have a post named ali. she's a transfer from ole miss. im excited to play against a post like that. playing against vivian and kayla strong aggressive post players. it's exciting to be around people like that because they will push you every single practice.
definetely putting in the hours. it started in the summer when siska and rose put in system of 6:30 a.m. strength and conditioning and then basketball. i realized how important that was. i get up at 5:30. lift and run before school. alex ranney, charlie bender would be in the gym...shower. then i'd go to school. volleyball. more basketball. that grind of getting up before the sun. the rehab of getting your mind in the mindset of the dedication of being disciplined is one of the things that's helped me personally. coach rose pushes me everyday at practice. coach mike has helped me stay with the game when at times i did not want to. watching jade play and people saying jade was going to be the better basketball player has helped me with my progression.
coach lind preaches to work as one. work as a unit. it's not about one. that's helping us connect on the court. im excited. coach rose is the hard guy and coach lind is the guy with the softer approach.
Ryan; She works very hard on everything. weight lifting offseason training. she works hard on her game. there's a reason she's going Division 1. A lot of it has to do with her work ethic. She's always in the gym and working on her game. i've been impressed with how she's a good teammate. encourages others on the team and is very competitive. she's patient with younger players. she understands the team is the biggest thing above all and wants to see the team succeed. her leadership skills. Everyone looks up to her and she's been a good role model for younger players too.