it felt really good. im excited to get out there and start training. basketball brogutht me so far. it's going to be fun in the future. right now im focused on season ahead. im excited to start this season and take it one step at a time.

i didnt like recruiting process because you're showing off skills and hoping coaches like you. coaches at lipscbomb felt like family. you know there will be open and inviting community. my high school coaches -- brandson siska and bobby rose -- mike ellis my AAU coach helped me a lot with recruintg process. he sold me to lipscomb told them how hard i worked. he was there from. it was a process, but im glad im where i am now. Wisconsin Lakers. 