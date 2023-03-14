Lake Mills 6-foot-3 senior center Bella Pitta was named Capitol North Player of the Year in voting held recently.
The award caps a decorated three-year varsity career for Pitta, who will play collegiately at Lipscomb University and won a state championship as a sophomore.
Pitta, a second-team selection last year and an honorable mention pick the year before, was second in the conference in points per game (15.1) on 46 percent shooting, shot 66 percent at the free throw line and 36 percent from beyond the arc, consistently expanding her offensive arsenal while an L-Cat. She scored 927 points in her 80-game career. Pitta also grabbed a league-best 12.1 rebounds per game, finishing her career with 861 boards, and blocked 1.6 shots per game. The L-Cats were 69-11 in Pitta's career, including 24-3 this season.
Pitta was also an All-State selection in voting held by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for Division 3. She was an honorable mention All-State selection last season.
Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Jenna Shadoski and Lake Mills junior guard Emily Wollin were also first-team all-league honorees selections.
Shadoski, a second-team pick as a sophomore and junior, scored a team-high 11.3 points and was second in rebounds (6.3), also leading the Warriors in assists (2.8) and steals (2.5).
Wollin, a second-team selection last season, was second on the team in points (11.5) and shot 70 percent from the free throw line, leading the conference in assists (3.4).
Area second-team selections include Lakeside senior guard Marin Riesen and Lake Mills junior wing Taylor Wollin.
Riesen averaged 10.2 points per game, adding 4.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.7 steals while Wollin scored 8.3 points per game, adding 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Lakeside Lutheran junior forward Ava Stein and Lake Mills junior guard Sydney Burling were honorable mention honorees. Stein averaged nine points, 10.1 rebounds and Burling averaged 5.7 points a game.
Lake Mills won the Capitol North for the fifth consecutive season, posting a 10-0 record in conference games, followed by Lakeside Lutheran and Columbus each at 7-3, Poynette at 4-6 and Luther Prep and Lodi each at 1-9.
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Senior Bella Pitta, Lake Mills
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Lake Mills Bella Pitta Senior (unanimous selection)
Lakeside Lutheran Jenna Shadoski Senior
Columbus Mikenna Boettcher Senior
Lake Mills Emily Wollin Junior
Poynette Hadley Walters Senior
SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Lake Mills Taylor Wollin Junior
Lakeside Lutheran Marin Riesen Senior
Columbus Alise Hayes Senior
Luther Prep Eleanor Wendorff Sophomore
Lodi Taylor Reese Freshman
HONORABLE MENTION
Luther Prep Anna Kieselhorst Senior
Lakeside Lutheran Ava Stein Junior
Lake Mills Sydney Burling Junior
Columbus Amy Theilen Senior
Columbus Madison Ehlenbach Junior
Columbus Jaiden Dornaus Senior
Division 3 WBCA All-State Team
Lydia Aalsma, Soph., Waupun
Madi Dogs, Sr., Kewaskum
Lalani Ellis, Sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science
Kayl Petersen, Jr., Waupun
Sadie Jarmolowicz, Sr., Freedom
Megan Johnson, Soph., West Salem
Ashlyn Knapp, Sr., Prairie du Chien
Keona McGee, Jr., Dominican
Bella Pitta, Sr., Lake Mills
Megan Schuman, Sr., Brillion
Beautiful Waheed, Sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science
Honorable Mention
Morgan Adams, Sr., Kewaskum
Sydney Bartels, Sr., Freedom
Alicia Burgos, Sr., Dominican
Abbie Dix, Sr., Brodhead
Charlotte Ferstl, Sr., River Valley
Sylvia Fox, Sr., Edgerton
Hattie Fox, Sr., Osceola
Gracie Gopalan, Jr., Waupun
Ameerah Grant, Soph., Brown Deer
Mya Hartjes, Sr., University School
Molly Janke, Jr., Ellsworth
Ayianna Johnson, Sr., Jefferson
Ady Ketterhagen, Frosh., Oostburg
Mackenzie Luehring, Soph., Kettle Moraine Lutheran
Anna McConkey, Sr., West Salem
Maria Messling, Sr., Evansville
Camryn Nies, Sr., Platteville
Tieryn Plasch, Sr., Northwestern
Lila Posthuma, Jr., Prescott
Ellie Schiszik, Soph., Elk Mound
Sarah Strande, Sr., Racine Lutheran
Julia Steger, Sr., Kewaskum
Alyssa Wirth, Jr., Altoona