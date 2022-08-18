Ryan Kuhl

 Contributed

Ryan Kuhl, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, has been selected for induction into the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022.

Kuhl was a member of Lake Mills High School’s 1997 WIAA state championship team, then repeated that success at UW-Eau Claire as a member of the 2001 NCAA Division III national championship team.