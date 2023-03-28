The December Rotarians were Levi Kopp and Lucas Raupp, from Lake Mills High School, and Hadley Wendorff and Ethan Schuetz from Lakeside Lutheran.
LLHS student Hadley Wendorff lives with parents Will and Kelly and her three younger siblings Eleanor, Huck, and Iris.
Wendorff is vice president of the Lakeside National Honor Society chapter as well as student body vice president within the Student Council. She plays French horn and participates in A Cappella choir, a traveling church choir. Last spring, she traveled to Austin, Texas through the school’s Operation Go mission trip program. She currently holds the top academic rank in this year’s graduating class.
When she’s not at school, Wendorff works at Watertown Regional Medical Center as a room server. She also volunteers her time at local thrift stores and has assisted in starting a small painting business with her best friend.
Wendorff plans to pursue a pre-medicine track in biology with the hope of eventually specializing in neonatology. She has applied to Dartmouth College and the University of Wisconsin. She has a strong passion for service to others and is enthusiastic about learning more about the Rotary mission.
Ethan Schuetz is the son of Rachel and Jason Schuetz. Ethan has two siblings, Lily and Ella.
LLHS Senior Schuetz has participated in track, soccer, and basketball. He has also been a part of the math team and is a member of both the National Honor Society and the cultural awareness group.
Schuetz has shown the love he has for his Savior by volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale Store in Jefferson, participating in the Operation Go mission trip program, and volunteering at several youth sport camps and tournaments.
In his free time, Schuetz enjoys sports, weight lifting, water skiing, and outdoor activities including hiking, hunting, and swimming.
He plans to attend a four-year college and study actuarial science or accounting.
LMHS Senior Levi Kopp has been in football as well as track and field for all four years of his high school career. Currently, he is involved in Junior Optimist Club, Interact Club, Link Crew, SLAAC and Powerlifting. He also is a manager for the Varsity Boys Basketball team.
While away from school Levi likes to run, lift weights, hang out with family and friends and watch sports. He has volunteered for the local fisheree and helped his community by working concession stands at youth soccer games. After graduation Levi would like to attend a four year university in Wisconsin with plans to major in Psychology or Marketing.
During his time as a Student Rotarian he wants to develop strong leadership skills to help give back to the community. Levi hopes to give back on a larger scale as well and help others around the world.
LMHS Senior Lucas Raupp is a part of the National Honor Society as well as Varsity Boys Soccer. Lucas volunteers with his family within their parish and for the Jefferson County Food Pantry soup kitchen. He also works after school hours. In his free time he does homework and enjoys skiing, reading and listening to music.
After graduating from high school Lucas would like to study Chemistry at a four year university. He is honored to have been selected as a Student Rotarian and plans to become a better student, community member, and person through this program.