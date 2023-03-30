Each year, the Lake Mills Rotary Club selects several local students to honor each month. The students attend Rotary meetings for one month, and often participate in service activities with the club. The club selects students from Lake Mills High School and Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The September Rotarians were Avery Chilson and Lily Templin from Lake Mills High School, and Olivia Bartels from Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Lakeside Lutheran High School senior Olivia Bartels is the daughter of Stephanie and Mark. She has one brother, Nicholas. In her free time, Bartels enjoys playing piano and sports, and reading.
In school, Bartels has participated in and taken leadership roles in several extracurricular activities. She is a student officer for Teens for Christ, captain of the varsity volleyball team, co-editor-in-chief of the yearbook, and a member of the National Honor Society. She is also involved in the Society of Women Engineers at Lakeside Lutheran (SWELL), a Math team participant, and a writer for the school newspaper.
Through Lakeside’s Operation Go mission trip program, Bartels traveled to Arizona to help with Vacation Bible School at a WELS church and school last year. She also volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale Store and an event called New Friends, which welcomes those with mental and physical disabilities to afternoons full of fun and games.
Post graduation, Bartels plans on continuing her academic career by majoring in Mathematics, Accounting, or Engineering.
LMHS senior Avery Chilson has one sister named Alivia. She loves to play softball, read, and help others through volunteering.
In school, she’s been involved in Battle of the Books, Interact in grades, National Honor Society, softball and more. She served as Interact president, was a junior Optimist, was the vice president of National Honor Society, and took on other roles.
Some of Chilson’s volunteer and community service include NHS blood drives, Interact fundraisers for Ukraine and volunteering at the annual egg hunt as a junior optimist.
As a rotarian, Chilson hopes to gain leadership skills and the chance to help those around her.
Chilson hopes to work in the medical field later in life. After graduation, Chilson plans to get degree, and attend medical school to become an anesthesiologist.
LMHS Senior Lily Templin has two brothers, enjoys baking, going on walks, and sewing and making craft projects. In school, she’s been involved in volleyball in grades, soccer, Interact, the Optimist club, Link Crew, Tri-M, and served as the baseball team manager.
Templin’s community service experiences includes volunteering ahe Optimist’s fall festival and egg hunt, maintaining garden beds through 4-H and doing various roadside cleanups.
After graduation, Templin plans to attend a four-year college and go into the dental field. And as a student rotarian, she hopes to meet new people and build connections.