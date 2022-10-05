2022 LMHS Homecoming Court

The 2022 Lake Mills High School Homecoming Court is: Back Row: Freshman-Jack Nieth, Sophomore-Braxton Walter, Junior-Ian Taylor, and Seniors-Caden Belling, Derek Bruce, and Sheel Gupta. Front Row: Freshman-Greta Wiedenfeld, Sophomore-Leola Becker, Junior-Emma Kulow, and Seniors-Ryleigh Kulow, Geneva Ninneman, and Meagan Zamzow.

 Courtesy of Lake Mills Area School District

Lake Mills High School’s 2022 Homecoming will be the week of Oct. 10-15. This year's theme is “Game Night."

Categories are: