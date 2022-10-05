Lake Mills High School’s 2022 Homecoming will be the week of Oct. 10-15. This year's theme is “Game Night."
Categories are:
- Seniors – Candyland
- Juniors – Clue
- Sophomores – Monopoly
- Freshmen – Battleship
Spirit Week Days are:
- Monday – I Woke Up Like This…Day
- Tuesday – Dress as your Favorite Celebrity Day
- Wednesday – Color Day: Freshmen-Green; Sophomores-Red; Juniors-Purple; and Seniors-White (Staff-Black)
- Thursday – Surfers vs. Bikers Day
- Friday – Spirit Day (Blue/Gold, Bead, Jersey, etc.)
Points are being awarded to students who dress accordingly for the Spirit Week days. The Student Council will be selling Homecoming beads during the fun-filled week.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12 there will be Iron Man Volleyball at 6 p.m. in the upper gym. Powder Puff Football games will then be held behind the high school starting at 7 p.m. with Freshmen vs. Sophomores and then Juniors vs. Seniors; following the football games there will be a bonfire taking place at approximately 8 P.M.
On Friday, Oct. 14, all students participate in Homecoming decorating that takes place from 12-3 PM. This year’s Homecoming decorations include Yard Signs, Hallways, Benches, StandIn Boards, Mascot & Banner, and a Class Float. Then at 4 PM on Friday, the Homecoming Parade will take place. The parade will begin at the Rock Lake Activity Center and proceed southeast on W. Madison Street, then south on Main Street, left on E. Lake Park Place and right into the high school parking lot by the football stadium. The Pep Rally will follow, at approximately 4:30 P.M.
Also at the pep rally the King and Queen will be announced.
This year's Homecoming Court includes:
- Freshmen: Greta Wiedenfeld - Jack Nieth
- Sophomores: Leola Becker - Braxton Walter
- Juniors: Emma Kulow - Ian Taylor
- Seniors: Ryleigh Kulow - Caden Belling
- Geneva Ninneman - Derek Bruce
- Meagan Zamzow - Sheel Gupta
The L-Cat Football team will be playing the Lodi Blue Devils on Friday, Oct. 14. Game time is 7 P.M. The High School Band will be performing several numbers at halftime including the school song “Anchors Aweigh”.
The annual Homecoming Dance, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8-11 P.M., will culminate LMHS’ Homecoming Week. Cost will be $5 per person sold only at the door. The Grand March will be at 9 P.M.
Homecoming is a special week for the high school and the Lake Mills community as a whole. You are invited to join in the spirit-filled festivities and cheer all of the Lake Mills teams on to victory during Homecoming Week and the rest of their seasons.