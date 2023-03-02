A Lake Mills man, who is accused of kicking a 6-year-old for not cleaning their room, is facing a charge of felony child abuse.
Matthew D. Ringelstetter, 32, was charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court on March 1 with one county of intentionally causing bodily harm to a child and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
The Lake Mills Police Department was contacted by the child's father on Feb. 20 about suspicion of abuse, according to the criminal complaint. Officers then reportedly spoke to the alleged victim's older sibling, who said that while the two were with Ringelstetter over the previous days, Ringelstetter had been angry at the 6-year-old for refusing to clean a room and then struck the child on both sides of the head.
While the sibling reported that it appeared that the child was not hit "very hard," the 6-year-old began to cry and went to sit on the top step of a stairwell, and when the child continued to refuse to follow his directions, kicked the child "in the back like he was kicking a soccer ball." This sibling told police that the child then went down the stairs, where Ringelstetter followed and then did what was described as a "sidekick karate move," causing the 6-year-old to fall over crying and screaming.
Ringelstetter was taken into custody and appeared in court on March 1, and was later released on a signature bond. He is scheduled to next appear for an April 14 preliminary hearing. If convicted, Ringelstetter faces up to six years in prison.