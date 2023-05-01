Lake Mills' Owen Burling places 6th at US Open National Championship in wrestling nateg nateg Author email May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 4 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling earned a sixth-place medal at this weekend’s 2023 US Open National Championship for wrestling in the 15U 85kg division held in Las Vegas.Burling went 37-11 in his inaugural high school campaign this past winter, qualiyifing for the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nateg Author email Follow nateg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie School Board hears complaints about district mishandling of locker room incident Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests Town of Lodi residents turn out for special meeting on zoning application Sun Prairie female teen referred to district attorney after police standoff Questions raised after transgender student undressed in Sun Prairie East girls locker room Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin