After three decades working in law enforcement, Lake Mills Police Chief Michael “Mick” Selck has hung up the badge.
“When I started here, I had no connection in this community. I had no desire to stay more than a few years and move on to bigger and better things. That was over 28 years ago. So why did I stay? I fell in love. I fell in love with this community and its people. I was given the opportunity to grow and the support to be successful in my career. Lake Mills became my home,” Selck said.
Dozens of Lake Mills residents honored Selck’s retirement at a ceremony on Friday, July 1 with speeches, refreshments and Selck’s honorary last call over the radio.
Selck has worked in law enforcement for 30 years, 28 of which he spent on the Lake Mills Police Department. He became chief in 2018, after serving as a sergeant and captain previously.
Selck also served on the Onalaska and La Crosse police departments, was a sworn member of 5 total agencies over 30 years, and was named Officer of the Year, a statewide award for outstanding service, four times. He also has served as the vice president of the Jefferson County Chief’s association.
“Thank you for giving us your all,” said Jefferson County district attorney Monica Hall. She commented on Selck’s family-mindedness, his ability to learn and grow, and his commitment to mentoring. “
The “dedication he has shown not only the lake mills police department, but the city of lake mills, is first class,” said interim Lake Mills police chief Alan Witte.
Selck has been involved in multiple community groups, including Relay for Life, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Rotary Club, foster care and others.
The “combination of seeing the best of people through community service and the worst of people through law enforcement, taught me about everyone’s humanity,” Selck said.
“Over time I learned not to judge someone based on their worst day, because I never saw them on their best day. Would you want to be judged on your worst day as a significant other, parent, friend, coworker, family member? Law enforcement does not get called on a person’s best day. We all have best days, so cops need to recognize this and lead with compassion and empathy. I promise you will be rewarded,” he continued.
“I’ve been witness to some pretty horrible things,” Selck said. “But during that time i also met some amazing people and had a lot of opportunities and personal growth. The good, the bad and the ugly all made me an entire person.”
“I’ve been truly blessed to make a career for myself here in Lake Mills,” Selck said.
Selck said his goal was always to become chief, and he got that chance in October 2018.
“It’s been a busy few years for me, especially in the early stages of 2020 when COVID hit, followed closely by unrest created by generations of racial disparity in this country,” Selck said.
Not every decision comes easy…Results can be hurtful, and even life-changing for the citizens or employees it affects. The decisions that I made that did not fall your way, that you do not agree with, I’m sorry that I hurt you. But that’s what the position demands.
I know I wasn’t always right, I know that not everything was done perfectly, but I did my best based on what I knew at the time. This is the way,” he continued.
Selck thanked his family, friends, past mentors and staff at the police department for their support.
“Thank you to this wonderful community. The last few years have really tested us. We came out on the other side stronger and wiser. Throughout my entire career, the community has always supported the lake mills police department. And I want you to know how much we appreciate it,” Selck said.