Below are the most notable calls of interest for December 2022 fielded by the Lake Mills Police Department:
Sexual Assault — Juvenile victim reported being touched inappropriately by another juvenile. Investigation is ongoing.
Possession of THC — Officer stopped a vehicle after Automated License Plate Reader alerted that registration was expired. The officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Driver was cited for possession of THC and for operating with a suspended license.
Possession of THC — Officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Driver was cited for possession of THC and failure to have proof of insurance.
Missing Person — Officer responded to Kwik Trip for a report that an elderly person who was missing from Madison may be there. Officer confirmed the person was missing and arranged to turn person over to Dane County Authorities.
Domestic Disturbance — Officers responded to a residence for a report that an adult subject threatened to harm their four-year-old child. After investigation, subject was arrested for domestic abuse related charge and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
Traffic Accident on City Property — Officer responded to report of damage to a fence at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. A vehicle accidentally struck the fence. Vehicle and driver identified and owner will pay for damages to the fence.
Fraud — Officer responded to a complaint involving a resident who thought they had paid for a rental vehicle using prepaid debit cards. Vehicle was never delivered and the officer learned no vehicle was ever actually reserved through a legitimate company.
Disorderly Conduct — An elementary student threw items in the classroom and one of them struck the teacher in the face causing injury. Juvenile referral was forwarded to Jefferson County Human Services.
Possession of Cocaine/THC — Officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer located cocaine and marijuana during a search of the vehicle. Driver was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
Theft of Medication — Staff from a local assisted living facility reported medication was missing. Responding officer learned that the staff documented the medication was missing in May 2022, but it was not reported to law enforcement or the licensing board at that time.
Fraud — A resident reported receiving a message on Facebook Messenger from someone pretending to be the victim’s co-worker. The suspect convinced the victim to buy a $500.00 Apple gift card and provide the numbers for the card to the suspect.
Disorderly Conduct — Initial road rage incident that turned into a verbal altercation resulted in an adult being cited for disorderly conduct.
Theft/Fraud — A resident reported their wallet was lost/stolen and their credit cards had been used at several locations. Officer is attempting to identify suspect.
Theft — A local business reported someone had stolen used brake rotors from a recycling dumpster. Suspect was identified and returned some of the rotors. Suspect was issued a citation for theft.
Assist Other Agency/Drug Search Warrant — Our officers assisted Madison PD with a search warrant at a residence in the City of Lake Mills. Suspect was known to sell drugs in Madison. Madison PD arrested one suspect and is referring charges to the District Attorney’s Office.
Assist EMS/CPR — Officer Hanley responded to a residence for a subject having difficulty breathing. Officer Hanley discovered subject was not breathing. Officer Hanley administered CPR and used an AED to deliver a shock. Subject was transported to the hospital by EMS. Incident is under review for a lifesaving award for Officer Hanley.