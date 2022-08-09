Lake Mills Recreation soccer leagues Photos by Tracy's Photography Madeline Westberg Author email Aug 9, 2022 Aug 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Pictured above are front row 1, Jameson Gensler, Elliotte Thompson, Isla Tellefson. Back row 4, Coach Rene Wedel, Bennett Wedel, Kayden Krausse, Kiera Morgan, Coach Christopher Gensler, missing Esther Gagnon, Robert Steindorf Front row: Mave Glennon, Charlie Laufenberg, Millicent Kaltenbach, Eli McCollough. Back row: Marcella Tonies, Jackson Silberzahn, Rolland Drost, Wyatt Drost, Coach Ben, Coach Kathryn Drost, missing Coach Caitlin Glennon Front row Simon Dray, Aubrey Bohlman, Brooklyn Bohlman, Austin Potwin. Back row Coach Liz Dray, Camille Davis, Lucas Garman, Alexis Benish, Allyson Wyman, Coach Laura Bohlman Front row Autumn Staude, Gideon Dehnert , Sylvia Sullivan. Back row Stella Moss, Gage Vanselow, Salem Onnen, Coach Vaugh Onnen. Missing are Coach Edward Rivera, Matthew Rivera, Ariana Cannoy. Front row Allie Hansen, Owen Fitch, Oliver Heine, Lily Frey. Back row Coach Michael Fitch, Ashley Hudy, Teagan Catalani. Front row Kiera Quinn, Hailey Lenz, Gavin Brock. Back row Coach Brian Rehm, Oliver Byers, Tyler Lutes, Ryan Rehm, Coach Scott Lutes. Missing are Salome Weavers, Story Wehmeyer Front row Jace Gruszynski, Christian Graham, Camden Sell. Back row Coach Carrie Kornstedt, Genesis Villalobos, Raegan Kornstedt, Hunter Weudert, Alivia Vander Heyden, Coach Matt Sell. Missing isTaylor Scheel. Front row Eli Dock, Kelsey Schmidt, Brennan Cullen, Sloan Cubberley. Back row Coach Erin Romagna. Aria Romagna, Oden Ross, Nahele Zoltak, Coach Katie Cubberley. Missing is Tristan Erby. Front row Zachary Radloff, Brianna Hegeman, Amelia Kiefer, Bryant Serchen. Back row Coach Laurie Szecsy, Sawyer Szecsy, Blakeleigh Gill, Jordyn Fuchs. Missing are Lucas Vinluan, missing Coach Josh Vinluan, Harper Holz. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Mills Recreation Department hosted its annual spring soccer leagues. Pictured below are teams in the grade 2/3 league. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Secretary of State Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Secretary of State Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Secretary of State Impasse declared after district, SPEA differ on offers Sun Prairie West High School's fall of 2022 head coaches Featured Weekly Print Ads Summer Hours Star Tom's Painting Summer Hours Waunakee Office Bulletin Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Bulletin