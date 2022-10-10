Lake Mills Recreation soccer leagues Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Oct 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now Front row: Liam Garcia Mercado, Emersyn Roberts, Payton KornstedtBack row: Coach Kyle Wollin, Liam Nienas, Harper Wollin, Angel Garcia MercadoMissing: Zachary Newhouse, Charlotte Winslow, Angel Cabrera Buy Now Front row: Beckett Catalani, Caleb Scott, Alice Wedel, Gretta BoettcherBack row: Coach Courtney Scott , Leo Rebstock, Osiris Ross, Deacon DeRuyter, Coach JessicaMissing: Abigail Dahlke Buy Now Front row: Karley White, Ella Vesper, Evan Dock. Back row, Reed Woolley, Isaac Wiedenfeld, Penelope Fox, Coach Angela Dock, Coach Destiney Brown. Missing: Michael Rivera, Briar LeFare Buy Now Front row: June Weavers, Paige Wendorf, Brynlee Wendorf. Back row: Coach Katie Kaltenbach, Theodore Kaltenbach, Evelyn Zellmer, Augustine Lopac. Missing: Coach Tim Kaltenbach Buy Now Front row: Theodore Wollin, Calvin Weber, Rylee Fuchs. Back row: Coach Kyle Wollin, Caroline Peters, Finn Wollin, Henry Peters. Missing: Wyatt Maas, Zahra Maas Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Front row: Hattie Parks, Jasmine Euceda, Fitz Schaub. Back row, Coach Zack Parks, Everett Drost, Sam DeChateau, Grace Quadnow, Coach Jacob Schaub, Hailey McFarlane Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photos by Tracy's Photography. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATE: Prairie View teacher arrested on child porn charge McFarland High School student receives national award McFarland High School assistant principal resigns month after incident Barke raises concerns about gender grooming, disciplinary actions in Sun Prairie Area School District Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads City of LM Legal Make-good Hometown News Superstar Bulletin