Each year, the Lake Mills Rotary Club selects several local students to honor each month. The students attend Rotary meetings for one month, and often participate in service activities with the club. The club selects students from Lake Mills High School and Lakeside Lutheran High School.

The October Rotarians were Ali Dean, Jeremiah Legal and Nev Ninneman from Lake Mills High School, and Claire Langille and Trey Lauber from Lakeside Lutheran High School.