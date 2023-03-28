Each year, the Lake Mills Rotary Club selects several local students to honor each month. The students attend Rotary meetings for one month, and often participate in service activities with the club. The club selects students from Lake Mills High School and Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The October Rotarians were Ali Dean, Jeremiah Legal and Nev Ninneman from Lake Mills High School, and Claire Langille and Trey Lauber from Lakeside Lutheran High School.
LLHS Senior Claire Langille is the daughter of Kim and Jason Langille. She has a younger and older sibling. She enjoys reading, spending time with her friends and family, golfing, and snowboarding.
During her years at Lakeside, Claire has been on the volleyball and golf teams. She was voted as one of the officers of Teens for Christ, a Christ-centered service organization, and Vice President of her class during her Junior and Senior year. She is also involved in A Cappella Choir, the school newspaper, Swing Choir, and National Honor Society.
She volunteers at the Twice is Nice Resale Store in Jefferson, helping organize and switch over items between seasons. She helps coordinate an event called “New Friends,” where students and adults with special needs come to campus to hang out and develop friendships.
After graduating Claire plans to attend a four-year university in the field of medicine or nursing. She is grateful to have been chosen for Rotary and to get an opportunity to learn more about her community.
LLHS Senior Trey Lauber is the son of Steve and Becca Lauber, and has one younger sister, Ella. His favorite things to do are sports, fishing, hunting, and playing guitar.
Trey has been involved in many different extracurricular activities in every year that he has been at Lakeside. He has participated in football, baseball, and also basketball in which he was selected to the Capitol Conference all-conference team for his sophomore and junior years. Trey is also a member of the National Honor Society, and is a speaker on the Forensics team.
For the past 3 summers he has helped with Warrior youth basketball camps while also volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale store and in his church’s youth group by doing community yard cleanups and other events.
After graduation, he plans to either attend Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee to major in marine biology or get his teaching degree from Martin Lutheran College in New Ulm, Minnesota. He is honored to be selected as one of the newest Lake Mills junior rotarians, and was excited to learn from others how he can better his community.
LMHS Senior Jeremiah Legel is one of four children. He likes to spend time with his family as well as playing basketball and producing music. He is also heavily involved with his church. Some of the church activities he has participated in are Music Team Member, Missions Volunteer, Childcare Helper, Youth Group Student Leader and Youth Group Music Leader.
The school year allows Jeremiah to push himself by taking AP classes to earn college credits. He is currently an Interact Board Member, Link Crew Member and a National Honor Society President. He has also helped in the school store and assisted at concession stands for athletic events.
After graduation Jeremiah would like to attend a state college and pursue a 4 year degree in a STEM field or Music Technology. Ideally, he would like to utilize both his music and math skills.
He feels that being chosen as a Student Rotarian is an honor. Jeremiah hoped have a greater impact on the community, learn time management skills and work with new people while being a Student Rotarian.
LMHS Senior Alice Dean grew up doing performance sports. She has done dancing, gymnastics and cheerleading. Her family includes mom, dad and a brother who like to travel together. They love vacations that allow them to widen their perspective. Ali likes to read, work out, and cook in her free time as well as volunteer.
While in school she has been involved in Elm Club, Interact Club, Student Council, Octagon Club, Link Crew, Track and Field, and Cheerleading. She is also a cheerleading instructor after school and has helped with various club events.
After graduating from high school Ali plans to attend a four year college and move to either the east or west coast.
By being a Student Rotarian she hopes to build connections within the club. She would like to continue having a positive impact on the community.
LMHS Senior Genevra Ninneman is a senior at Lake Mills High School. She is the oldest of three daughters and enjoys listening to music as well as writing in her free time.
Her favorite sports are tennis and soccer, which she has played throughout her high school career. Nev is also involved in the school’s show choir, has participated in the school’s musical and is a member of the Interact Club. She has been student council president for the last three years. Along with all of her other activities she finds time to volunteer with the recreation department.
Post graduation Nev would like to attend college and major in either business or the arts. During her time as a student rotarian she hopes to grow as a community member and learn about how to better the community.