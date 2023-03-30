The Lake Mills Area School District is seeking community members to join a newly-formed committee looking at the district’s facility needs, following the failure of a referendum last fall to build a new school.

Last fall, voters in the school district rejected a proposal on the ballot to fund a $44 million construction project, to build a new intermediate school. The plan proposed building a new school to house grades 3-5 on district-owned land off Highway 89 and Unzhaven Road.