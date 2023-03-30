Members of the Lake Mills Area School District met with community members at a local book store to discuss the details of their upcoming capital referendum and answer questions. Other districts statewide are holding similar information sessions in an effort to help residents understand the impact of their referendums and bolster support for the measures.
The Lake Mills Area School District is seeking community members to join a newly-formed committee looking at the district’s facility needs, following the failure of a referendum last fall to build a new school.
Last fall, voters in the school district rejected a proposal on the ballot to fund a $44 million construction project, to build a new intermediate school. The plan proposed building a new school to house grades 3-5 on district-owned land off Highway 89 and Unzhaven Road.
The proposal came from the district as a way to combat rising enrollment numbers, rising class sizes and space constraints in the current facilities. School district administers previously said the elementary school is currently over capacity and is continuing to grow.
The proposal to build a new school failed on Nov. 8, with 55.7% of voters rejecting the proposal for the facilities upgrade.
Lake Mills Superintendent Tonya Olson said that through the referendum vote, Lake Mills residents expressed that they felt the referendum proposal was “not the right plan,” Olson said. “The school board is open to hearing from community members about what is the right plan.”
In response to the failure of the referendum, the Lake Mills Area School District has created a committee, the Lake Mills Collaborative Advisory Team (LCAT), which will be made up of parents, community members and some school staff to guide the future facilities decisions for the district.
The committee will “explore long-term facilities options that best provide the necessary space for students and community stakeholders, recognizing the need for both immediate solutions and flexible, fiscally responsible solutions as critical components of a Long Range Facilities Plan,” the charge of the committee said.
The committee will be tasked with analyzing growth projections for the future of the district, looking at building capacity data through 2036, reviewing current district facility conditions, use and programming, analyzing the financial impact of addressing space needs on the district, and more considerations. The committee will present a report on the findings, and any recommendations for future action, to the school board in December.
The district is seeking community members to join the committee. The deadline to join is April 19, and people can do so by contacting Megan Larrabee at 920-648-22155 ext. 361 or megan.lararabee@lakemills.k12.wi.us.
The committee will meet about nine times between May and October of this year, from 6-8:30 p.m.
The committee will meet on May 3, May 17, June 7 and June 21. There will be no meetings in July.
Olson encourages anyone to join, saying members of the committee don’t need to have a student in the district to participate. She added the district is looking for a wide range of committee representation, including staff, local municipalities, business owners, community members, and anyone that’s interested.