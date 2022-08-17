The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization concluded their Metalist/Low Net Tournament last week.
Both August 9 and August 16 net scores for both of the 18- and 9-hole golfers will be combined to earn placement in this tourney. Results will be posted this week.
There was no play-of-the-day for the 18-hole golfers during tournament play. For the week of August 9, there were 3 sunken approaches by Joyce Gehler, Jan Tremain and Wendy Lehr. On August 16 there were also 3 sunken approaches by Denise Lind, #12; Betty Litscher, #12; and Sharon Lund, #10. Denise Lind’s sunken approach also resulted in a birdie on #12 with Lisa Nelson earning a birdie on #14.
On August 9, the 9-hole golfer’s play-of-day results included a tie for first place in Flight 1 between Virginia Newcomb, Kristina Purdy and Mary Ann Zwaska. June Schuler took second place. Low putts went to Mary Ann Zwaska and second place low putts went to Kristina Purdy. In Flight 2, Vicki O’Kane took first place, with low putts going to Jane Spindler. Mary Heynis took first place in Flight 3 with Barb Johnston taking low putts. Although there were no birdies to report this week, Sue Adas had a sunken approach on #9.
For the week of August 16, Virginia Newcomb took Flight 1 low net with a tie for second between Mary Ann Zwaska and Sue Adas. Sue Adas also had low putts in Flight 1 with Virginia Newcomb taking second. In Flight 2 Vicki O’Kane dominated first place low net and low putts. Donna Martin also dominated Flight 3 taking both low net and low putts honors. There were no birdies or sunken approaches to report this week.
The Euchre players gathered on August 9 to play cards. Marilyn Leuder was the first place winner with a 3-way tie between Pat New, Pat Gahan and Carol Zimbric. In fifth place was Sue Adas. They did not play on August 16 as the Bridge Tournament was in progress. Those results will follow next week.