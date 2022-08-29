On August 23, both 9 and 18-hole golfers enjoyed a round of 6-6-6 golf format for a “Fabulous Vegas” Fun Day.

Teams were drawn according to handicap and players shook dice to select a score for 3 holes. Players had “6” holes that were a drop out scramble, “6” holes of alternate shots, and “6” holes of best ball. Winners of each segment included: Joyce Gehler, Donna Martin, Carol Zimbric and Nikki Becker; Jan Tremain, Mary Heynis, Sue Adas and Virginia Newcomb; and the final group, Kathy Mauer, Chris Gardenier, Lora Kautzer and Denise Lind.