On August 23, both 9 and 18-hole golfers enjoyed a round of 6-6-6 golf format for a “Fabulous Vegas” Fun Day.
Teams were drawn according to handicap and players shook dice to select a score for 3 holes. Players had “6” holes that were a drop out scramble, “6” holes of alternate shots, and “6” holes of best ball. Winners of each segment included: Joyce Gehler, Donna Martin, Carol Zimbric and Nikki Becker; Jan Tremain, Mary Heynis, Sue Adas and Virginia Newcomb; and the final group, Kathy Mauer, Chris Gardenier, Lora Kautzer and Denise Lind.
There were several flag prizes won by golf participants as well as over 40 raffle prizes won by golfers and card players. Decorations included a Vegas theme with cards and dice boxes displayed throughout the dining room. Centerpieces consisted of decorated succulents that went home with a lucky winner at each table. Lunch included a baked potato bar with multiple topping offerings and for dessert, an ice cream bar including topping choices as well. The afternoon concluded with bridge, euchre, and dominoes!
The bridge players had scramble teams of four players set up for four rounds of bridge. In first place was Marlene Lee, Wendy Lehr, Betty Litscher, & Betty Reay. The second place team was Carole Wollin, Jeanne Lindman, Sue Repyak, & Linda Teske. In third place was the team of Bernadine Christensen, Julie Clark, Sarah Baird & Charlene Cederberg. The final team in fourth place included Joyce Gehler, Ann Lucas, Donna Martin and Carol Schneider. There were no results to report regarding Euchre or Dominoes.