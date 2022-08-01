On Tuesday, July 24, the Lake Ripley Country Club sponsored a Ladies Night Out for all members. The Wine Tasting Six-Hole Scramble included teams of 8. Each team shook a die to determine which golfers hit each shot.

Golfers enjoyed wine tasting on 6 holes, snacks, prizes and an option to purchase the wine tasted. Approximately 75 women enjoyed the evening. The winning team for the event included Ramie Bakken, Tiana Borchardt, Rita King, April Mickelson, Dawn Nelson, Jody Nordby, Sue Repyak and Melissa Wagner. The next ladies night out event will be glow ball in September.