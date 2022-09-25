With fall quickly approaching the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization is nearing the end of the formal season. This week’s 18-hole event was low net, low putts. Gail Holmberg had the lowest net and Jan Tremain had the lowest putts. While there were no birdies this week, Denise Lind had a sunken approach on #11 as did Jan Tremain on #18.
In the 9-hole group there was a 4-way tie in Flight 1 for low net between Sue Adas, Nikki Becker, Virginia Newcomb and Mary Ann Zwaska. Low putts went to Virginia Newcomb and second low putts to Sue Adas. Vicki O’Kane took first place low net in Flight 2 and Kristina Purdy took second place. First place low putts in Flight 2 went to both Vicki O’Kane and Jane Spindler. In Flight 3, Marg Stach took first place low net with low putts going to Mary Heynis. There were no birdies or sunken approaches recorded this week.
Virginia Newcomb took first place in bridge this week. Second was Bernadine Christiansen and third was Betty Litscher.
The last night of Wednesday Night Euchre at Lake Ripley Country Club for this year had 28 Euchre players. First place with 64 was Cindy Hartman, second place with 62 was Wendy Lehr, third place was a tie with 61 between Ken Dorn and Jim Heideman and in fifth place was Virginia Newcomb with 56. Jim Heideman had the most loners of 4. A delicious meal was enjoyed by all and we look forward to seeing everyone next year, the third Wednesday of the Month, starting in May of 2023.