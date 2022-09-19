A Tournament of the Decades was held at LRCC on September 13.
Participants played 9 holes of golf. Twenty-seven ladies participated from both the 9 and 18-hole golfers. Teams were arranged according to the ages of the participants. Totals for each group were determined by adding the "net" score for those participants. Nine women in the upper 70s and over 80 defeated 9 women in the lower 70 category.
Eight women in the 50s and 60s age group defeated the remaining lower 70's. Low net for the day was obtained by Gail Holmberg with a net of 33. Betty Reay had a birdie on #12. Sunken approaches were not recorded.
Bridge winners today included: 1. Carole Wollin, 2. Sarah Baird, 3. Marlene Lee, and 4. Joyce Gehler.
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization announced their Golden Net/Medalist Tournament winners. This year’s 18-hole Medalist and Golden Net went April. Among the 9-hole golfers, Virginia Newcomb was the Golden Net and Kristina Purdy was this year’s Medalist winner.
The 3-week Bridge Tournament results revealed Marlene Lee as the first place winner. In second was Carol Schneider; third was Sarah Baird; fourth was Bernadine Christensen; fifth was Wendy Lehr and in sixth, Carole Wollin.
Throughout the 3 sessions, partners were drawn with Session I winning partners of Charlene Cederberg, Session II was Darlene Meyer, Session III was Donna Martin and April Mickelson. Set Payouts went to Virginia Newcomb, Charlene Cederberg and Ann Lucas. A random payout went to Kathy Tranchita.