A Tournament of the Decades was held at LRCC on September 13.

Participants played 9 holes of golf. Twenty-seven ladies participated from both the 9 and 18-hole golfers. Teams were arranged according to the ages of the participants. Totals for each group were determined by adding the "net" score for those participants. Nine women in the upper 70s and over 80 defeated 9 women in the lower 70 category.